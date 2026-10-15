Buying Butter? Avoid This Popular Grocery Chain's Store Brand

What's that in your cart, butter? Wait, before you head to the checkout lane, you'll want to make sure it will be rich and creamy when you spread it on toast. After all, what's the point of bad butter? Buying butter that doesn't live up to expectations is especially egregious because the bar is set so high these days. We recently tried 12 store-bought butters to see which ones lived up to the lofty heights the food can reach and which ones fell short, and Aldi's store-brand butter was simply the worst.

Our reviewer found Simply Nature Organic Salted Butter had a greasy texture and a harsh, metallic saltiness. The only positive was the deep yellow color which gives the appearance of a good-quality, high-butterfat butter, but if anything this only proves you can't judge butter on color alone. If Aldi's Simply Nature butter is in your cart, put it back and consider purchasing the top butter our reviewer recommends instead. Red Barn Creamery Salted Butter was the exact opposite in that it had a pale yellow color which our taster found unappealing, only to be pleasantly surprised by its rich creaminess.