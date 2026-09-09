Give Chick-Fil-A's Chicken And Waffles 10x The Flavor With This Ordering Tip

The origin of chicken and waffles has been hotly contested for years, with many claiming roots in everything from Pennsylvania Dutch country to 1930s Harlem. But regardless of the origin, there's no doubt this classic American dish has been embraced nationwide as the ultimate sweet-and-savory comfort food pairing. And now, as part of its nationwide fall menu rollout, Chick-fil-A has brought this iconic dish to the masses with its Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich. The real secret to making this meal unforgettable is introducing a fluffy folded egg and a melty blanket of American cheese right into the mix.

The typical Chick-fil-A Chicken & Waffles Sandwich includes one of the chain's signature breakfast filets flanked with maple-flavored waffles, accompanied by smoked applewood bacon, honey butter spread, and a side of syrup. When it comes to your egg and cheese add-ons, you can easily tailor the sandwich to your exact preferences. Opt for a classic folded scrambled egg for a traditional BEC-style breakfast, or choose egg whites if you prefer a leaner protein. From there, complete your creation by choosing your preferred cheese, whether you want American, Colby Jack, or a kick of spice with Pepper Jack.