8 Retro Food And Drink Commercials From The '50s We Wish Were Brought Back

Watching retro television commercials from the 1950s is a wild experience. Some have aged horribly, with racial stereotypes and outright sexism, not to mention the glamorization of smoking cigarettes. Although they may not be nearly as exciting as those catchy commercials from the 1970s, some ads made their food and beverage products look so enticing that we might be tempted to spend our hard-earned money on the items today, should the black-and-white ads pop up while we're bingeing shows, and there are some we'd like to see come back.

Looking back at these commercials of yore, we found endearing ads for candies, cake mixes, cookies, beverages, and more, but we narrowed our choices down to eight, none of which are in color, and whose images are thoroughly grainy. Still, the concept of the television commercial was groundbreaking at the time, and allowed millions of households to see and learn about these products in the comfort of their own homes during the midcentury decade. Many times, advertisers would plug a product ad directly into a television show, with the actors (not so) subtly pausing their dialogue to push a product to the audience, in a move that went way beyond clever product placement. Enjoy this look back in time.