9 Food And Drink Commercials From The '70s That Still Hold Up

The very first television commercial hit the airwaves in 1941. It was a black-and-white, 10-second blip for Bulova watches. There was no music or jingles. By the '50s, TV ads were a tad more interesting, but it really wasn't until the 1970s that commercials became the kind of marketing that really got into people's minds. By this, we mean product pushers discovered the power of jingles or humor that Americans regularly quoted or sang. We think that nine of them were so brilliant that many still quote them today, or at least remember them fondly.

From candy to lunchmeat and fast food to booze, these commercials reached across several categories of foods and drinks and tempted millions to experience them. Part of this was the fact that more households than ever before had color television sets, and advertising execs discovered the influence of 30-second ads over long 60-second ones. These minds also found the power of mascots, or characters that made the ads memorable. To look back on them and rediscover their charm is refreshing, especially in a time when every other television commercial today is a long one about one medication or another, complete with an exhaustive list of potential (and terrifying) side effects. So, enjoy this look back on commercials of yore, even if they're not in 4K.