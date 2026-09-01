7 Costco Discounts Shoppers Should Look For On Labor Day 2026
As the summer comes to a close and kids start going back to school, Labor Day sales are taking center stage. Costco may be closed on Labor Day itself — September 7 — but the deals will still be available the rest of the weekend and beyond. As everything is getting more expensive and we're figuring out tips and tricks to shop at Costco on a budget, sometimes a simple, transparent sale can be comforting. The normal price is displayed and the savings are right there for you to see. Unlike Amazon, which was accused of posting fake original prices for its deals (according to The Street), people keep track of the prices at Costco so we know these savings are legit.
We dug through the sales at Costco that go through Labor Day and beyond to find deals that catch our eye. A blender that blends into a to-go tumbler, coffee, kombucha, strawberries in two forms, and pumpkin seeds both on their own and in granola are all on the list below. While shopping for a deal, look out for the return of the giant Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie that's already priced at a steal-worthy level. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary from region to region.
Ninja BlendBOSS Tumbler Blender
Save time and energy washing dishes with this blender that makes your smoothie in the to-go tumbler you drink out of. Reddit is a fan, with people writing that the machine is "surprisingly powerful" (it has a 1200-peak-watt motor). Some were worried the setup would be gimmicky, but commenters agreed it's helpful when you're in a hurry.
The Ninja BlendBOSS Tumbler Blender with (2) 26oz Tumblers and Straws normally runs $119.99, but is only $89.99 from now until September 20.
Mayorga Organic Artesano Blend Coffee
Coffee has been growing more expensive steadily over the past few years. Thankfully, relative to everywhere else, Costco's coffee is still at a good price. Among the many whole bean options in the store's coffee aisle, this medium roast stands out for its notes of chocolate and nuts, with a bit of brightness at the end. Mayorga sources its beans using direct trade, a method that ensures fair compensation for the farmers.
A 2-pound bag of Mayorga Organic Artesano Blend Coffee is usually $18.49, but until September 20 it costs $13.49.
Health-Ade Organic Fruity Fusion Kombucha Variety Pack
Health-Ade kombucha has probiotics to help keep your gut happy and healthy, and three flavors to keep your tastebuds engaged. The brand uses Bacillus Coagulans Mtcc 5856, a probiotic made by the company Sabinsa. This variety pack comes with mango lemonade, pomegranate blueberry, and passionfruit tangerine flavors. Just keep in mind its relatively high amount of added sugar at 14 grams a bottle (coming from fruit juice rather than added sweeteners).
A six-bottle Health-Ade Organic Fruity Fusion Kombucha Variety Pack is normally priced at $13.49, but right now is only $8.99 until September 20.
Tru Fru Milk and White Chocolate Frozen Strawberries
Keep a bag of these frozen strawberries covered in milk and white chocolate for a sweet, low-calorie snack whenever you need it. Just let the strawberries sit out for 15 minutes, and they're ready to eat. Like with most frozen fruit, the strawberries are picked at peak ripeness then frozen to allow you to enjoy them year-round. Strawberries are one of 13 fruits we already think you should buy frozen over fresh!
A bag of Tru Fru Milk and White Chocolate Frozen Strawberries is typically $13.89, but until September 20 they can be purchased for $10.39.
Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola
Full of oats, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds, this granola has 31 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber to start your morning right. The flax seeds bring ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) Omega-3, an essential fatty acid found in plant oils. The granola is sweetened with brown rice syrup and molasses. We often have a bag on hand to sprinkle on our yogurt bowls in the morning for a cinnamon-y, wholesome crunch.
Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola regularly runs for $9.39, but is just $5.69 until September 20.
Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries
Freeze-dried strawberries are great to add to oatmeal, baked goods like cakes and cookies, ice cream, yogurt, or just straight to your mouth as a tasty snack. No sugar is added, and a 30-gram serving has 4 grams of fiber, 64 milligrams of vitamin C, and 560 milligrams of potassium. A 5-ounce bag of freeze-dried strawberries is the equivalent of 3 pounds of fresh.
These Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries typically cost $9.79 and are on sale for $7.29 until September 20.
Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt
I always have a bag of these salted and sprouted pumpkin seeds on hand to add a crunch to any dish I'm making. These go well on salads, soups, rice bowls, ice cream, yogurt, roasted vegetables — you name it. Each serving has 8 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and meaningful amounts of iron, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, copper, and manganese.
Typically found for $9.99, a bag of Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt is currently $5.99 until September 20.