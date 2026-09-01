7 Costco Discounts Shoppers Should Look For On Labor Day 2026

As the summer comes to a close and kids start going back to school, Labor Day sales are taking center stage. Costco may be closed on Labor Day itself — September 7 — but the deals will still be available the rest of the weekend and beyond. As everything is getting more expensive and we're figuring out tips and tricks to shop at Costco on a budget, sometimes a simple, transparent sale can be comforting. The normal price is displayed and the savings are right there for you to see. Unlike Amazon, which was accused of posting fake original prices for its deals (according to The Street), people keep track of the prices at Costco so we know these savings are legit.

We dug through the sales at Costco that go through Labor Day and beyond to find deals that catch our eye. A blender that blends into a to-go tumbler, coffee, kombucha, strawberries in two forms, and pumpkin seeds both on their own and in granola are all on the list below. While shopping for a deal, look out for the return of the giant Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie that's already priced at a steal-worthy level. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary from region to region.