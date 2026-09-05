The Old-School Way Cowboys Made Biscuits On The Trail

Today, we have the option to make delicious biscuits right out of a can, but in the old days, biscuit making was a never-ending task. And if you've ever read "Lonesome Dove," you understand the importance of a quality biscuit to a cowboy's emotional and physical wellbeing. Not only did a proper biscuit provide fuel for a grueling day spent in the saddle working cattle, but it also provided an opportunity for everyone to slow down for a few minutes and enjoy a communal breakfast with their fellow cowpokes before heading out on the range.

A cowboy's diet relied heavily on the skills of their cook, who was often aptly called "Cookie." The cook worked their magic and crafted the cowboys' beloved biscuits from the comfort of a horse-drawn kitchen known as a chuckwagon. The cook was responsible for the daily oversight and care of the sourdough starter, made from flour and water, that was used to make not only sourdough biscuits but also bread and another cowboy favorite, flapjacks. The biscuits were prepared in a heavy-duty cast iron Dutch oven that was placed over the campfire. Cowboys could enjoy the aroma of biscuits baking while readying themselves for the day. The savory biscuits had a tangy flavor and were very hearty, making them well-suited for scooping up the beans and gravy that often accompanied a cowboy's breakfast.