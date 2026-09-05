The Instant Breakfast Drink Your Grandparents Probably Drank In The '60s

Many think of mid-century Americana as represented by families who sat down to breakfast tables that were full of waffles, eggs, bacon, toast, juice, and coffee. At least, this was how the meal was sometimes portrayed on shows like "The Brady Bunch." This may have been reality for some during the 1960s, but this was also the decade when convenience was on the rise. Moms were entering the workforce in skyrocketing numbers, and that meant there was a bigger rush to get everyone out the door to their jobs and schools on time. Carnation debuted Carnation Instant Breakfast in the 60s, and it changed the way families and people like your grandparents ate (or drank) the most important meal of the day.

To prepare the drinkable meal, all you needed to do was mix a packet of Instant Breakfast powder into a glass of milk. Carnation marketed a serving as containing the same nutrition as a full breakfast meal, claiming it had "Vitamin C, the orange juice vitamin; as much protein as two fresh eggs; more food energy than two slices of buttered toast, and as much mineral nourishment as two strips of bacon." This was attractive to parents who didn't have time to make breakfast, and kids simply thought they were getting chocolate milk to start their day, so it was a win for everyone and became so popular that the product is still on store shelves.