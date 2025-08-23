The Best Popular Breakfast Cereal Isn't Cheerios Or Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Froot Loops just pulled off the cereal upset no one saw coming. In Daily Meal's ranking of 16 popular cereals, it went up against every box in the aisle — including heavy-hitters like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Lucky Charms — and somehow came out on top. It's the kind of pick that feels unserious at first, until you look closer at how it actually performed: solid fruity flavor, no weird aftertaste, holds its crunch, and doesn't turn your milk into liquid sugar sludge. That alone puts it ahead of half the shelf.

Each cereal was judged on taste, nutritional balance, and whether it could survive milk without collapsing into paste. Froot Loops had the best ratio of fun to function — sweet, but not overwhelming, and weirdly clean-tasting for a rainbow-colored cereal with 12 grams of sugar per serving.

It ended up being a crash course in popular breakfast cereals through the decades — with old-school staples and newer, "better for you" picks side by side. But even the best of the '80s breakfast cereals couldn't touch this one on the rankings. Froot Loops didn't win on nostalgia. It won because it was actually better.