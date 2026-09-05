10 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In September 2026
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Fall is fast approaching, bringing with it cooler weather and shorter days — meaning it is the best time to stock up on cozy comfort foods, back-to-school essentials, and early autumn treats. And as September rolls in, Costco Warehouses are making the seasonal pivot from summer staples to new fall finds. Whether you are looking for tips on navigating Costco's busy aisles or trying to maximize your Costco membership benefits, we've compiled a list of recent releases and some returning items for shoppers looking to restock their kitchens and pantries.
From new bakery items to kitchen essentials and back-to-school basics, we have you covered, with some items that will last for months and others that you'll want to eat right away. Grab your keys, empty your trunk, check your grocery list twice, and get ready to discover your new favorite fall finds at this iconic warehouse retailer. A well-stocked pantry begins right here, ensuring your household is fully prepared for the autumnal months ahead.
Kirkland Sugar Free Signature Hydration Sticks
These hydration sticks come in two different flavors: strawberry watermelon and lemon lime. Containing the electrolytes, vitamins, and amino acids necessary to boost your immune system and maintain your body's hydration, these sticks are a perfect solution for battling back-to-school sickness or replenishing lost minerals from a rewarding workout session.
You can buy a 40-count bag of these Kirkland Signature Hydration Sticks for $24.99.
Costco Bakery Buttermilk Biscuits
Costco debuted these new southern-style baked goods in their bakery section in August 2026, and these buttermilk biscuits promptly went viral on social media, drawing tens of thousands of views. They are sold in packages of 10 for only $6.99 — and on the chance you find yourself with extras you don't want to waste, check out these simple ways to use leftover biscuits, like turning them into quick bread puddings, breakfast sandwiches, or even savory pot pie casseroles.
Costco Bakery Buttermilk Biscuits are available for purchase in-store, at select locations.
Costco Bakery Twice Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants
These twice-baked cinnamon-filled croissants are an indulgent sweet treat, perfect to enjoy with a cup of coffee or served with some vanilla ice cream for dessert. They've received rave reviews from a number of fans, with many shoppers recommending warming this pastry before eating. "I wish I didn't buy these... because they are the most superior thing the Costco bakery has made, 12/10," a shopper commented on this popular Instagram reel.
You can buy these Costco Bakery Twice Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants for $11.34.
Kirkland Signature A2 Chocolate Whole Milk
Perfect to throw in a lunchbox or as an after-school treat, this chocolate whole milk is an absolute must-purchase. Each 8-ounce single-serving carton contains 8 grams of protein and is an excellent source of calcium, making it a delicious way to help fuel growing bones.
You can buy a 24-count box of this Kirkland Signature A2 Chocolate Whole Milk for $20.42.
Kirkland Signature Matcha Green Tea Powder
A budget-friendly green tea powder, this matcha is made from tea leaves sourced straight from organic farms in Japan. With subtle grassiness and a mild, delicate umami sweetness, this versatile 12-ounce bag of powder is an accessible pantry staple, well-suited for everyday matcha lattes, smoothies, or even incorporated into baked goods and pastries.
You can buy this Kirkland Signature Matcha Green Tea Powder for $27.23.
Kirkland Signature Rice Crackers
This assorted 32-ounce bag of rice crackers is an excellent snack to have on hand. Featuring a variety of traditional Japanese-style arare, including wasabi crescents and sesame teriyaki mochi, these rice crackers deliver a satisfying, crunchy mix of umami flavors, making them an absolute crowd-pleaser for parties, movie nights, or just general everyday snacking.
You can buy these Kirkland Signature Rice Crackers in-store at select locations.
Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
After much anticipation, these semi-sweet chocolate chips are officially back in stock at Costco. Shoppers may have remembered this product on the shelves two years ago, but they were discontinued in 2024. Today, these hefty 4.5-pound bags are back, and just in time for your fall baking projects!
You can buy these Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips for $13.61.
Kirkland Signature Baena P.D.O. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sourced straight from Spain, this Baena P.D.O. extra virgin olive oil is a single-origin find for anyone looking to elevate their pantry. Protected by a strict designation of origin, this cold-pressed oil comes in a 33.8 fl oz (1 L) glass bottle and is great for both cooking and drizzling.
You can buy the Kirkland Signature Baena P.D.O. Extra Virgin Olive Oil in-store.
Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Boneless Half Ham
As its name suggests, this half ham has been smoked over applewood and comes ready to eat after reheating, as well as fully cooked and boneless for effortless preparation. Whether you are serving it for a Sunday family dinner or slicing it for an elevated weekday sandwich, this ham delivers gourmet flavor with minimal fuss.
You can buy this Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Boneless Half Ham for $3.39 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Virgin Coconut Oil
Coming in an 84-fluid-ounce jar, this virgin coconut oil is organic, cold-pressed, and chemical-free. With a wide range of uses, this unrefined oil can be used in the kitchen for high-heat cooking, thanks to its high smoke point, or even as a makeup remover or moisturizer for both body and hair.
You can buy this Kirkland Signature Virgin Coconut Oil for $19.28.