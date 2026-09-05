10 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In September 2026

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Fall is fast approaching, bringing with it cooler weather and shorter days — meaning it is the best time to stock up on cozy comfort foods, back-to-school essentials, and early autumn treats. And as September rolls in, Costco Warehouses are making the seasonal pivot from summer staples to new fall finds. Whether you are looking for tips on navigating Costco's busy aisles or trying to maximize your Costco membership benefits, we've compiled a list of recent releases and some returning items for shoppers looking to restock their kitchens and pantries.

From new bakery items to kitchen essentials and back-to-school basics, we have you covered, with some items that will last for months and others that you'll want to eat right away. Grab your keys, empty your trunk, check your grocery list twice, and get ready to discover your new favorite fall finds at this iconic warehouse retailer. A well-stocked pantry begins right here, ensuring your household is fully prepared for the autumnal months ahead.