Review: McCormick's Harry Potter Finishing Sugars Are Spellbinding

Hard to believe, but it's been 25 years since the first Harry Potter film hit movie theaters. The blockbuster movie franchise would go on to rake in over eight billion dollars at the box office, as fans of all ages across the globe flocked to cinemas to see their favorite witches' and wizards' adventures on the big screen. Food is a big part of the Harry Potter world, from mouthwatering feasts in the Great Hall, to the magical — and sometimes bizarrely stomach-turning — treats sold at Honeydukes, to the iconic first meeting of Harry and Ron on the Hogwarts Express, where they share a glut of candies from the train's snack trolley.

If you've ever wondered what those foods really taste like, you don't need to rely on just your imagination anymore. McCormick has added six new flavors of finishing sugars to its Harry Potter collection, each based on a treat from the expansive fantasy story. Do these sugars add a magical dimension to homemade sweets and baked goods, or do they sputter like a failed spell? In order to find out, I went on my own baking adventure and put all six to the test.