What Is Golden Syrup And What Are The Best Ways To Use It?

One of the keys to becoming a confident baker and chef is to be comfortable working with and understanding the myriad of different types of sweeteners available that you can use to create various recipes. From cane sugar to honey to maple syrup to agave, each sweetener provides distinct flavor, texture, and properties that make it more or less suitable for a particular dish.

As a chef, I have spent plenty of time studying and incorporating these distinct sweeteners to determine the best ones for various recipes. One such sweetener is golden syrup. You have likely seen tins of this unctuous amber-hued delight if you have ever prepared a recipe from a British cookbook or are an avid viewer of "The Great British Bake Off" show.

Its unique texture, flavor, and aroma make it a favorite in myriad recipes. While many have attempted to substitute it, its original properties make it a one-of-a-kind sweetener with no suitable equivalent. Read on to discover what makes golden syrup so rare, how it is made, how to cook with it, and where you can find it. Once you have mastered this ingredient, you can bake like a professional, too.