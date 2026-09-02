The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service Comes From This Retail Giant

Compared to other online grocery delivery sites, Amazon Fresh generally maintains cheaper or comparable prices to other popular sites like Instacart and Walmart+. With Amazon Fresh, prices are as marked, with no upcharges for grocery items. For example, a 1 lb pack of strawberries on Amazon Fresh is priced at around $2, compared to Walmart+ 's $2.50 and Instacart's $3 (exact prices vary by region). A generic brand 20 oz. loaf of white bread on Amazon Fresh comes in at just about $1.50, while a Walmart+ Great Value loaf is priced at closer to $2. On Instacart, a comparable loaf is around $2 (or even $3 if you don't have the loyalty card). While these price differences may seem minimal, Amazon Fresh is by far the most accessible and convenient out of these three grocery sites. Walmart+ fresh produce delivery is only available to shoppers living with a Walmart store in close vicinity (not all shoppers can use this service for their fresh produce needs), and Instacart inflates online grocery prices by up to 14%.

Amazon Fresh also accepts governmental food assistance programs; users can apply SNAP and EBT benefits directly to their carts. In terms of pricing, same-day delivery is available in most areas; it's free for Prime members on purchases over $25, and ranges from around $5-$14 for those without a subscription. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 annually; Walmart+ is $98 a year — while more expensive, it should be noted that many already pay for an Amazon Prime subscription. These days, it's definitely as easy as a click of a button to get groceries delivered to your doorstep. Check out these 5 online grocery store tips to know before you start scrolling!