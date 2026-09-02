The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service Comes From This Retail Giant
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After a long day at work, sometimes it's just not worth the hassle to get to the grocery store. Factor in skyrocketing gas prices and crowded register lines, and you'll realize that grocery runs can be hard. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the rise of same-day grocery delivery e-commerce sites, offering busy shoppers an alternative to in-person supermarket trips. And despite the fact that social distancing regulations may have ended, shoppers can still make the most of this efficient way of shopping. Our pick for the cheapest grocery delivery service with the widest selection of groceries overall is Amazon Fresh.
This retail giant offers a huge array of grocery options, mimicking that of a traditional supermarket. From produce to pantry must-haves and freezer essentials, Amazon Fresh offers shoppers groceries at the cheapest prices — including major brands like Coca-Cola, Kraft, and Lay's. And because Amazon owns Whole Foods, customers can shop cheaper prices with the store's generic brand, 365. Besides groceries, Amazon Fresh offers household products, meaning you can buy your paper towels, sponges, and trash bags here — just like you would at a traditional supermarket. You don't even have to subscribe to use this online grocery platform, and there are no order minimums necessary — although, with an Amazon Prime subscription, shoppers can score free delivery.
Amazon Fresh holds its own against other grocery delivery sites
Compared to other online grocery delivery sites, Amazon Fresh generally maintains cheaper or comparable prices to other popular sites like Instacart and Walmart+. With Amazon Fresh, prices are as marked, with no upcharges for grocery items. For example, a 1 lb pack of strawberries on Amazon Fresh is priced at around $2, compared to Walmart+ 's $2.50 and Instacart's $3 (exact prices vary by region). A generic brand 20 oz. loaf of white bread on Amazon Fresh comes in at just about $1.50, while a Walmart+ Great Value loaf is priced at closer to $2. On Instacart, a comparable loaf is around $2 (or even $3 if you don't have the loyalty card). While these price differences may seem minimal, Amazon Fresh is by far the most accessible and convenient out of these three grocery sites. Walmart+ fresh produce delivery is only available to shoppers living with a Walmart store in close vicinity (not all shoppers can use this service for their fresh produce needs), and Instacart inflates online grocery prices by up to 14%.
Amazon Fresh also accepts governmental food assistance programs; users can apply SNAP and EBT benefits directly to their carts. In terms of pricing, same-day delivery is available in most areas; it's free for Prime members on purchases over $25, and ranges from around $5-$14 for those without a subscription. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 annually; Walmart+ is $98 a year — while more expensive, it should be noted that many already pay for an Amazon Prime subscription. These days, it's definitely as easy as a click of a button to get groceries delivered to your doorstep. Check out these 5 online grocery store tips to know before you start scrolling!