11 IKEA Finds To Spruce Up Your Kitchen And Dining Room For Fall
IKEA has truly become a place to find seasonal kitchen and dining room items at an affordable price. What's particularly great about IKEA's home goods is that they are also well-made. The fall offerings for the kitchen and dining room this year are definitely worth heading to your nearest IKEA to stock up on baking and serving dishes, dinnerware, fall-themed decor, cookware, and more. You'll find everything you need to prepare for autumn and all that yummy baking and cooking for the upcoming holidays.
IKEA is once again putting their Höstagille line front and center for the season. Every year, this line features items that top favorite IKEA fall picks roundups. The line consistently delivers class and sophistication to a time of year when seasonal items can verge on kitschy. With its earthy tones, cozy textures, and affordable price, Höstagille offers so many options to add an autumnal vibe to your kitchen and dining room. Other IKEA lines also add charm to our list of finds. From Lyckad to Vardagen, IKEA has something for every fall lover's taste.
Höstagille 5-inch pumpkin-shaped lidded bowl
The Höstagille 5-inch green-brown lidded glass bowl is an elegant and subtle way to decorate for the season with its pumpkin shape. This limited-edition pumpkin would be perfect as kitchen island decor or a charming addition to a seasonally themed centerpiece for your dining table. You can also use it to hold seasonal snacks like nuts or candy.
Buy the Höstagille 5-inch green-brown glass bowl with lid from IKEA for $14.99.
Red and white floral pattern Höstagille tablecloth
Often, when we think of fall-themed linens, we picture them as brown, cream, or rust-orange. While red is more commonly reserved for Christmas, the limited-edition floral Höstagille tablecloth is a lovely departure from traditional fall linen selections with its deep red color and playful floral pattern.
Buy the red and white floral pattern Höstagille tablecloth from IKEA for $19.99.
Lyckad baking/serving set
Seasonally inspired items don't have to be limited to just decor and dining; your stoneware can help you express your love of fall as well. The Lyckad baking/serving set of two dishes comes in two colors: the larger dish is a speckled light beige, and the smaller is an earthy red-brown. This glazed stoneware duo can go straight from the oven to the table. (It also comes in a dark grey for a Halloween vibe.)
Buy the set of two Lyckad baking/serving dishes at IKEA for $19.99.
Dark gray Färgklar 18-piece dinnerware set
Looking for something that's a little more of a mood? The Färgklar 18-piece dinnerware set in matte dark gray is the perfect shade for a spooky season soiree. This dinnerware set would also work well for a true neutral and dramatic set for a seasonally themed tablescape. The set includes six place settings of plates, side plates, and bowls made from color-glazed stoneware.
Buy the Färgklar 18-piece dinnerware set in matte dark gray at IKEA for $59.99.
Höstagille 7.5-inch pumpkin-shaped lidded bowl
The limited-edition Höstagille brown 7.5-inch glass pumpkin-shaped lidded bowl is larger than the previous one on our list and is a true brown color. You could use it as decorative lighting by placing small LED string lights inside to create a warm, fall mood. Like the other one, it's a good option for holding holiday snacks!
Buy the Höstagille brown 7.5-inch pumpkin-shaped bowl with lid at IKEA for $24.99.
Enameled cast iron matte black 6.9-quart Vardagen pot
This is not quite a cauldron, but it's likely handier and more manageable for making a lovely stew to warm you up on a cool fall day. The Vardagen enameled matte/black cast iron pot is a "last chance" item at IKEA — when it's gone, it's gone. Not only would it work well on the cooktop for a fall stew, but it could also make a great vessel for baking seasonal breads.
Buy the Vardagen enameled matte black 6.9-quart cast iron pot with lid at IKEA for $59.99.
Set of four glossy mixed colors 4.5-inch Höstagille bowls
It's always nice to have a set of small decorative bowls in the kitchen, whether for meal prep, serving a small dessert, or even for a condiment or garnish. The set of four limited-edition Höstagille bowls is a great addition to your autumnal decor for your table or in your kitchen. They are glossy, color-coated stoneware in the most unexpected shades of fall.
Buy the set of 4 glossy 4.5-inch Höstagille bowls at IKEA for $9.99.
Off-white 13-inch Höstagille pie plate
If there is one dessert that many of us look forward to when the leaves begin to turn, it's pie. A favorite of the season — whether apple, pumpkin, or pecan — pie really is quite lovely, especially served warm with ice cream. If you're looking for a simple yet elegant dish to bake all of your favorite pies this season, and that works as well in the oven as on the table, the off-white 13-inch Höstagille pie plate is a great choice.
Buy the limited edition off-white 13-inch Höstagille pie plate at IKEA for $14.99.
Set of two Stockholm 2025 6-inch brown bowls
If you like the idea of the colorful Höstagille bowls but have a more rustic taste, the Stockholm 2025 bowls are a good option. The set of two brown 6-inch bowls is made from color-glazed stoneware that has a speckled appearance, lending more of an earthy mood to your place settings or kitchen. But they are last-chance items, so hurry!
Buy the two 6-inch brown Stockholm 2025 bowls at IKEA for $14.99.
Höstagille spiced pumpkin-scented candle in glass
If you like a little whimsy in your kitchen or dining decor for the fall season, the Höstagille spiced pumpkin-scented candle in brown glass is a sophisticated choice. You can add this limited-edition candle to the two glass pumpkin bowls to create a three-piece focal point for your kitchen island or dining table.
Buy the Höstagille spiced pumpkin-scented candle in brown glass at IKEA for $9.99.
Höstagille light brown glass mug
What's more indicative of fall besides pie? Spiced hot apple cider to warm yourself on a crisp fall evening. The limited-edition Höstagille mug, made of light brown tempered glass, is the perfect vessel to sip your cider. The smoky, amber-toned glass would suit a fall tablescape well, adding a touch of fall leaf colors.
Buy the Höstagille light brown glass mug from IKEA for $5.