The Century-Old Acid Method That Preserves Dairy Products

Dairy products can be really nasty when they spoil, and even with modern fridges and preservatives, many of us are quick to throw out a tub of yogurt if it seems even slightly dodgy. Considering all this, it's hard to imagine the fridge-less folk of the 1800s bothering with such spoilable products, but they did. What's even more interesting is that they used the exact same technique we still use today: lactic acid fermentation. For us, fermentation is about making new food products like creamy yogurts and spicy kimchi. Back then, it was mostly about preservation. When you had more milk than you could drink within a few days, you needed to make some butter or cheese to avoid wasting it.

It's no secret that lactic acid fermentation has been used for a long time, but the recent discovery of some 130-year-old butter cultures in Denmark has shown just how little our processes have changed over time. That's not to say they haven't improved, however, since the old cultures were contaminated with multiple types of troublesome bacteria that we can successfully avoid today. As you might know, fermented milk products like yogurt and butter have existed for much, much longer than a century, with records dating back over 7,000 years. That's because milk naturally contains lactic acid bacteria, which can trigger the fermentation process spontaneously. That said, it's much harder to control the process this way.