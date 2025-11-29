Julia Child Refused To Eat This Controversial Herb

Julia Child's favorite foods ran the gamut from cheap and cheerful Goldfish crackers to fancy oysters on the half shell. Best known for introducing home cooks to the pleasures of simple French cooking, the bestselling cookbook author and beloved media personality was a graduate of the famous Parisian cooking school Le Cordon Bleu, which made Child a passionate advocate for using fresh ingredients, like vegetables and lush herbs. However, there was one controversial herb that she refused to eat: cilantro.

When asked if there was any food she hated, during a 2002 episode of "Larry King Live," the popular cookery show presenter replied, "I don't like cilantro," (via CNN). In fact, if she were to find either cilantro or arugula (a leafy green with a distinctive bitterness and bite) in a meal that was served to her, Child professed that she "would pick it out [...] and throw it on the floor," because the celebrated chef found it to have a "dead taste."

A common ingredient in South Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mexican cuisine, cilantro (also known as coriander) lends dishes a fresh aroma and an almost-citrusy flavor. It's often added to Indian curries and Bajan tacos at the final moment to provide vibrancy and freshness but cilantro can also be whizzed into spicy chutneys or scattered over salads. Despite all of these incredible culinary uses, this herb is a polarizing ingredient due to an interesting genetic quirk that gives it an unusual taste on some palates.