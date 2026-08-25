Dolly Parton's Favorite Snack At Dollywood Was A State Fair Classic

Dolly Parton didn't share the specifics of why she has to have a funnel cake at Dollywood, but she humbly noted in her Southern Living interview that the park is famous for them. "I have to say, we have some of the best foods ever at Dollywood," she said. If we had to guess, though, perhaps it's because each one is served hot and has a perfectly doughy inside and crisp outside — sometimes in shapes like butterflies!

Or, maybe it's because the theme park staff doesn't hold back on the portions or the powdered sugar. There is also a slew of toppings to add, such as cinnamon sugar, vanilla glaze, caramel, hot fudge, and Reese's peanut butter. You can also choose from preselected combinations like salted caramel, ice cream parfait, and s'mores.

There are multiple spots within Dollywood where guests can enjoy funnel cakes, but if you can't visit, you can always make a cinnamon sugar funnel cake at home. Then, add as little or as much of your favorite toppings as you like. If you have a hankering for more of the park's classics, you can make Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread at home, too.