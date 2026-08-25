Dolly Parton's Favorite Snack At Dollywood Was A State Fair Classic
There's just something alluring about eating what the stars eat — and if you're going to choose celebrity favorites, legendary singer-songwriter and actress Dolly Parton had some of the most relatable. Before her peaceful death on August 25, 2026 (per Variety), it was widely known that her favorite dessert was the Southern classic banana pudding. At her Dollywood theme park and resort, though, she just adored funnel cakes.
A lot of deep-fried desserts are among the classic carnival foods served at Dollywood, such as deep-fried s'mores. In a 2025 interview with Southern Living, Parton revealed that she enjoyed eating everything at Dollywood, but she wouldn't leave the park without a funnel cake. "Even if I'm in my bus or the Dolly suite, I say, 'Run get me some funnel cakes,'" she said. This deep-fried sweet has been a favorite of carnival-goers since they were introduced at fairs in the mid-20th century, so who could blame Parton for choosing such a beloved treat?
Why Dolly Parton couldn't leave Dollywood without a funnel cake
Dolly Parton didn't share the specifics of why she has to have a funnel cake at Dollywood, but she humbly noted in her Southern Living interview that the park is famous for them. "I have to say, we have some of the best foods ever at Dollywood," she said. If we had to guess, though, perhaps it's because each one is served hot and has a perfectly doughy inside and crisp outside — sometimes in shapes like butterflies!
Or, maybe it's because the theme park staff doesn't hold back on the portions or the powdered sugar. There is also a slew of toppings to add, such as cinnamon sugar, vanilla glaze, caramel, hot fudge, and Reese's peanut butter. You can also choose from preselected combinations like salted caramel, ice cream parfait, and s'mores.
There are multiple spots within Dollywood where guests can enjoy funnel cakes, but if you can't visit, you can always make a cinnamon sugar funnel cake at home. Then, add as little or as much of your favorite toppings as you like. If you have a hankering for more of the park's classics, you can make Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread at home, too.