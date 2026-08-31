8 Best Breakfast Finds From Aldi, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring, expensive, or time-consuming. Grocery chain Aldi is proving that it is the go-to spot for breakfast finds that score big on flavor without blowing your grocery budget. From freezer aisle favorites that make hectic mornings a little easier to healthy snacks and pantry staples worth stocking up on, Aldi is packed with hidden gems that have shoppers coming back for more.
Whether you're feeding a hungry family, upgrading your morning routine, or just looking for something tasty and easy to pair with your coffee, the grocer has a variety of options worth tossing in your cart. Some finds have earned a loyal following on social media, and savvy shoppers have gotten creative with how they use them in breakfast recipes to create something good and healthy while saving money. We selected eight of the most talked-about breakfast finds from Aldi to help you start your day the right way. Note that prices and availability will vary by location.
Breakfast Best Buttermilk & Vanilla Protein Waffles
Many shoppers in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook group praised these frozen protein-rich waffles. Made with whole wheat, buttermilk, and vanilla, each serving contains 12 grams of protein. One commenter on Reddit championed the breakfast, saying, "It's my mission to make sure they don't phase these waffles out once people move on from protein-mania."
Buy the Breakfast Best Buttermilk & Vanilla Protein Waffles at Aldi for $3.95.
Breakfast Best Maple Sausage Patties
These precooked patties are another popular favorite in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. A lot of fans enjoy making breakfast sandwiches, bagels, and wraps with the maple-flavored sausage. "These are the best sausage patties I've ever bought from a store! Specifically the [maple-flavored] ones," said one group reviewer. "The original ones are subpar but these are IT!"
Buy an 18-count of the Breakfast Best Pre-Cooked Maple Sausage Patties at Aldi for $2.65.
Breakfast Best Pancakes & Sausage On-A-Stick
Aldi is known for its tasty frozen finds, but the pancakes and sausage on a stick was dubbed the best of them all. The snack features a pork and chicken sausage link wrapped in pancake batter on a wooden stick. It only needs to be microwaved for one minute, so you can enjoy a sweet and savory breakfast and get out the door quickly. Each serving has 5 grams of protein, and each package includes 10 sticks.
Buy the Breakfast Best Pancakes & Sausage On-A-Stick at Aldi for $6.59.
Friendly Farms Nonfat Greek Yogurt with fruit
Greek yogurt and fruit is a simple, but healthy way to start your day. Aldi's Friendly Farms Nonfat Greek Yogurt with fruit on the bottom is a favorite among shoppers in the Aisle of Shame Facebook group and on Reddit. The 5.3-ounce containers come in different flavors, including raspberry, black cherry, strawberry, tropical fruit, mixed berry, and blueberry. "The Greek yogurt is great with the coconut granola[,] and I add berries and walnuts," said one Redditor in an Aldi thread. "Delicious and filling."
Buy the Friendly Farms Nonfat Greek Yogurt at Aldi for about $2.95.
Specially Selected Croissant Toast
Perfect for French toast, this breakfast find has been the topic of much conversation. The flaky loaf combines the buttery French pastry in pre-sliced bread form. "The croissant bread has ruined me," said one Redditor. "I've made a grilled [peanut butter and jelly] on it and [French] toast. ... This is by far my favorite." It's mostly an item that pops up in the Aldi Finds section, but some shoppers claim the toast has been in their local store for several months. Apparently, it started making its rounds again this spring. It's currently out of stock online, but is priced around $4.99 in-store.
Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwich
Move over McGriddle, there's a new competitor in town. Aldi's Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwich came out in June and is already giving the fast food chain a run for its money. "Better than Jimmy Dean or [McDonald's]," said one Facebook commenter in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community. Each sandwich comes with a sausage patty, egg, and cheese between two small maple pancakes. The griddle sandwiches are currently out of stock online, but are usually priced at $5.49.
Never Any! Country-Style Chicken Breakfast Sausage
Aldi's Never Any! line of products snagged the Good Housekeeping Seal, given for quality assurance and consumer protection, just two years after it launched in 2016. The country-style chicken breakfast sausages are made from chickens raised without antibiotics or added hormones, and are fed a vegetarian diet. These links are also getting rave reviews over on Reddit in many threads. "Those are FANTASTIC," said one commenter. "I got them a month or two ago and have been looking out for them ever since." The sausages are currently out of stock online, but usually cost about $3.65.
Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties
Hash brown lovers, this one is for you. Shoppers are raving about the retail chain's 20-pack of frozen hash brown patties. "These are the best ones I have found that crisp up nicely in the air fryer," said one commenter on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community group on Facebook. "Other brands, especially Great Value[,] were greasy." And by comparison, one hash brown at McDonald's is about $3.19, so you're getting more bang for your buck with this breakfast staple.
Buy the Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties at Aldi for about $4.99.