The Absolute Best Aldi Frozen Breakfast Option You Need To Stock Up On

The Breakfast Best Pancakes and Sausage On-A-Sticks are perfect for an easy yet tasty breakfast on a busy morning. After just a few minutes in the microwave or air fryer, you have something that will keep you — or your kids — happy. The simplest way to serve them is either on their own or with maple syrup (which you can choose to drizzle directly onto the stick or serve on the side for dipping).

But just because these are an easy breakfast doesn't mean that they can't be elevated. In fact, maybe you want to dress them up and serve them as a fun option at a brunch party. One easy way to instantly take the dish to the next level is to top each one with a dusting of powdered sugar. Then, along with maple syrup, you can offer multiple dipping options. Other dipping sauces that will work well include chocolate sauce and caramel sauce — both of which will satisfy any guests who have a major sweet tooth. You can also offer a variety of jams or a fresh fruit compote, such as our cranberry-apricot-fig compote.

Since the pancake and sausage on a stick require minimal effort, you can spend your time making your own jams or sauces if you want a homemade touch. Or, just rely on Aldi for all of your ingredients — after all, Aldi's Specially Selected jam gives Bonne Maman a run for its money.