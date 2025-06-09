The Absolute Best Aldi Frozen Breakfast Option You Need To Stock Up On
If you're an Aldi shopper who's looking for an easy, delicious breakfast option, then we've got you covered. When it comes to convenience, it's hard to beat a frozen breakfast — there's nothing easier than just popping your meal in the microwave and having it ready within minutes. At Aldi, there are quite a few frozen breakfast options to choose from, so to help you decide which ones to buy, we ranked 11 of Aldi's frozen breakfast options. Our favorite of the bunch? The Breakfast Best Pancakes and Sausage On-A-Stick Original.
Our tester ranked these items based on taste, smell, and texture (after making each according to the boxes' instructions) — and the Breakfast Best Pancakes and Sausage On-A-Sticks excelled in each category. The tester described the dish as a "warm, soft, sweet pancake batter wrapped around a mildly spicy, umami flavored sausage [with] the perfect balance of flavors." The dish also has a sweet and "enticing" smell and cooked well per the instructions — notably, it was thoroughly heated through, with no cold middle to be found. They're quick to cook, tasty (with delightful notes of funnel cake), and can be dolled up easily to make them seem fancier than they are. All in all, there's really no downside to the Breakfast Best Pancakes and Sausage On-A-Stick — so grab a box next time you're at Aldi to give them a try.
How to serve Aldi's frozen pancakes and sausage on-a-stick
The Breakfast Best Pancakes and Sausage On-A-Sticks are perfect for an easy yet tasty breakfast on a busy morning. After just a few minutes in the microwave or air fryer, you have something that will keep you — or your kids — happy. The simplest way to serve them is either on their own or with maple syrup (which you can choose to drizzle directly onto the stick or serve on the side for dipping).
But just because these are an easy breakfast doesn't mean that they can't be elevated. In fact, maybe you want to dress them up and serve them as a fun option at a brunch party. One easy way to instantly take the dish to the next level is to top each one with a dusting of powdered sugar. Then, along with maple syrup, you can offer multiple dipping options. Other dipping sauces that will work well include chocolate sauce and caramel sauce — both of which will satisfy any guests who have a major sweet tooth. You can also offer a variety of jams or a fresh fruit compote, such as our cranberry-apricot-fig compote.
Since the pancake and sausage on a stick require minimal effort, you can spend your time making your own jams or sauces if you want a homemade touch. Or, just rely on Aldi for all of your ingredients — after all, Aldi's Specially Selected jam gives Bonne Maman a run for its money.