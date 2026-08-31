The Origins Of Pyrex Began In This US State

Long before Pyrex was a popular collector's treasure, and before it held tuna casseroles and leftovers, it was a scientific breakthrough born in New York. Corning Glass Works, a Corning, New York-based manufacturer of light bulbs and battery glass jars, is behind one of the most beloved, successful, and collected pieces of cookware of all time. In fact, a scientist's wife at the company helped with the discovery. In 1913, Corning was fresh off the success of its Nonex glass, a heat-resistant glass it had developed for railway lanterns. And they were looking for other ways to use Nonex.

A year later, physicist Jesse Littleton's wife, Bessie, had the idea of taking a Nonex battery jar to bake a sponge cake, as her current ceramic casserole dish shattered after just a few uses. The cake not only cooked faster, but she could monitor how it was doing on all sides and easily remove it. After experimenting with different recipes and glass products, Bessie knew they had stumbled onto something. Corning scientists took her discovery and continued experimenting and changed the Nonex formula to remove the lead. Once they had it down, the company developed the cookware line and introduced the first 12-piece Pyrex line just a year after Bessie's experiment.