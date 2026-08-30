Nashville's Official Candy Bar Is Sweet, Nutty, And Used To Cost A Nickel

It's hard to go to Nashville, Tennessee, without finding this city's official candy bar at the checkout line of every grocery and convenience store. The Goo Goo Cluster is best described as a confectionery nugget made of layers of caramel, marshmallow, nougat, and roasted peanuts blanketed in chocolate. This candy bar has been around for a long time.

In 1912, its makers at Standard Candy Company at Clark & First Avenue created the first combination candy bar using multiple and distinct ingredients. Translation: Long before the birth of the iconic Baby Ruth, the Goo Goo Cluster was leading the pack. However, it wasn't just the fact that it was a combination candy bar that separated it from others.

The Goo Goo Cluster is different from a traditional bar candy because its shape is like a big clump, which initially made packaging it a bit of a challenge. At first, it was sold unpackaged for a mere nickel, offered in shops and wrapped up in paper boxes or tins. It wasn't until the 1920s that Standard Candy Company started individual packaging. It was also around this time that the Goo Goo Cluster was sold at the Grand Ole Opry as a concession, which greatly aided its popularity. From 1966 through 2006, Standard Candy was a main sponsor of the Grand Ole Opry, and performers would sing jingles for the candy bar.