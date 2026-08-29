The Best Breakfast Sandwich To Pick Up At Costco Every Time

There's a whole lot to love about Costco — everything from the delicious, affordable Kirkland snacks to all the best food bargains. There's also plenty of options for easy meals, especially in the frozen section. And if you love to stock your freezer with tasty frozen breakfast sandwiches for busy mornings, you're in luck. In our ranking of seven Costco frozen breakfast options, one breakfast sandwich stood out: the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich. It took the second spot and was only beaten out by a non-sandwich option (the Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas).

The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich consists of a spiral butter croissant for the top and bottom, applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese. In our ranking, the tester found this sandwich to excel in both taste and texture. The bread crisped up, the cheese was well-melted, and the egg was fluffy. It was also balanced in flavor and well-seasoned. And the overall consensus is that this is the type of breakfast sandwich you should keep in your freezer for when you want a fancy-feeling sandwich without the effort.

As for what Costco shoppers think, if you take one look at Reddit, it's clear that they couldn't agree more. In one Reddit thread, the original post and comments are full of people who love these sandwiches. One commenter declared that these are the "best frozen breakfast sandwiches you can get from a store."