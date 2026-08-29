The Best Breakfast Sandwich To Pick Up At Costco Every Time
There's a whole lot to love about Costco — everything from the delicious, affordable Kirkland snacks to all the best food bargains. There's also plenty of options for easy meals, especially in the frozen section. And if you love to stock your freezer with tasty frozen breakfast sandwiches for busy mornings, you're in luck. In our ranking of seven Costco frozen breakfast options, one breakfast sandwich stood out: the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich. It took the second spot and was only beaten out by a non-sandwich option (the Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas).
The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich consists of a spiral butter croissant for the top and bottom, applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese. In our ranking, the tester found this sandwich to excel in both taste and texture. The bread crisped up, the cheese was well-melted, and the egg was fluffy. It was also balanced in flavor and well-seasoned. And the overall consensus is that this is the type of breakfast sandwich you should keep in your freezer for when you want a fancy-feeling sandwich without the effort.
As for what Costco shoppers think, if you take one look at Reddit, it's clear that they couldn't agree more. In one Reddit thread, the original post and comments are full of people who love these sandwiches. One commenter declared that these are the "best frozen breakfast sandwiches you can get from a store."
What else Costco shoppers are saying about the Kirkland breakfast sandwich
There are actually multiple Reddit threads about how much Costco shoppers love the Kirkland breakfast sandwich. In one thread, the original poster wrote that these sandwiches "really are better than the Jimmy Dean's." In the comments, one shopper added, "It's not even close. I'd go as far as to say it's the best frozen breakfast sandwich out there."
There's another thread about how great the breakfast sandwich is in the air fryer — the original poster said they're "10/10," to be specific. One commenter agreed, noting that the bacon is "surprisingly amazing" and that the bun toasts well in the air fryer. Someone suggested taking the sandwich to the next level by adding a little bit of Kirkland bourbon-infused maple syrup to make for a savory and sweet combination. A shopper praised the "solid bacon-to-bun ratio," and another declared that they're one of the best products at Costco.
Of course, there are some who aren't fans of the sandwich. Some Redditors complained that they're not very healthy (while others noted that it doesn't have to be something you eat every day, but rather a once-in-a-while treat). Others don't love the taste or the consistency (one person complained that the bun gets a little tough). But overall, the vast majority of Costco shoppers absolutely love this product, so it's certainly worth giving it a try.