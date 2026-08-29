We Tested 14 Ketchup Brands, And This One Was The Obvious Winner

Ketchup is a workhorse of a condiment. The perfect dip for a batch of humble French fries, this umami-rich cheeseburger topper is also an essential ingredient in a classic meatloaf, providing both color and sweetness, and an instant flavor injector for sauces and stews. All this is to say that a pantry without a bottle of ketchup is like a puzzle with a missing corner piece: incomplete. There is an abundance of ketchup brands on the market, from organic and sugar-free options to varieties that feature sweeteners, chilis, and even a dash of sriracha. However, after taste-testing and ranking 14 ketchup brands, the obvious winner was Heinz.

This world-renowned brand has been producing ketchup since the 1870s, signaling its popularity among its diehard fans. It's even the official supplier to the British Royal Household and was approved by NASA for use on the International Space Station, so it's no wonder it took the top spot in our ranking. Along with the original Heinz tomato ketchup recipe, we tasted several other offshoot flavors, including the No Salt Added, Zero Sugar Added, Organic, Simply All Natural Ingredients, Pickle, and Simply Spicy options.

The pickle flavor was our favorite because it successfully combined all those well-known tomatoey flavors with the sharp sourness of pickles (the tanginess comes from acidified cucumber juice and seasonings, while the sweetness is derived from a measure of sugar). However, the organic and simply all-natural options were also clean, sweet, and tangy. Plus, every variety we tried was thick and smooth.