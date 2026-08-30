The High-End Buffet Table Dupe You Can Find At HomeGoods For $1800 Less Than The Original

HomeGoods houses a number of great steals and affordable dupes, with heavily discounted prices on kitchen appliances like high-end coffee machines and fancy, name-brand cookware. From kitchen tools and bedding to unique snacks and goofy decor, this store has taken social media by storm and shoppers are posting all of their eccentric finds. And with its constant cycle of new home goods arriving multiple times throughout the week, fresh finds lure shoppers into stores. Particularly thrifty customers may have noticed that this store carries a number of budget-friendly alternatives to popular name-brand kitchen furniture, just like this buffet table that resembles one from Anthropologie.

The Fern Carrara Marble & Wood Buffet from Anthropologie, which retails for $2,598, features three drawers and two see-through glass cabinets; all with brass hardware and a marble tabletop surface. The dupe, the Reddit poster claims, cost them just $800. That's almost $2,000 in savings compared to the original! Talk about a good deal.