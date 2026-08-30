The High-End Buffet Table Dupe You Can Find At HomeGoods For $1800 Less Than The Original
HomeGoods houses a number of great steals and affordable dupes, with heavily discounted prices on kitchen appliances like high-end coffee machines and fancy, name-brand cookware. From kitchen tools and bedding to unique snacks and goofy decor, this store has taken social media by storm and shoppers are posting all of their eccentric finds. And with its constant cycle of new home goods arriving multiple times throughout the week, fresh finds lure shoppers into stores. Particularly thrifty customers may have noticed that this store carries a number of budget-friendly alternatives to popular name-brand kitchen furniture, just like this buffet table that resembles one from Anthropologie.
The Fern Carrara Marble & Wood Buffet from Anthropologie, which retails for $2,598, features three drawers and two see-through glass cabinets; all with brass hardware and a marble tabletop surface. The dupe, the Reddit poster claims, cost them just $800. That's almost $2,000 in savings compared to the original! Talk about a good deal.
This dupe has nearly identical specs
HomeGoods' dupe is a pretty close match to its $2,000+ counterpart. Anthropologie's website lists the original buffet table with the following dimensions: 31 inches in height, 72 inches wide, 18.5 inches deep. According to the Redditor, their table from HomeGoods came in at 32 3/8 inches tall, 72 1/8 inches wide, and 18 inches in depth — almost identical specifications. With a similar sage green color and corresponding metallic knobs, the dupe closely resembles its inspiration. The HomeGoods table's shiny white surface even matches the Anthropologie table's white marble countertop! The one main difference between these two tables lies in the glass cabinetry. While the Anthropology buffet table features single-door cabinets, the HomeGoods dupe appears to feature double door cabinets that open outward, giving it a slightly different layout than the original.
According to the Reddit thread, the table was bought at the HomeGoods on Aurora Avenue N. in Seattle, Washington. While there is a good chance that your local HomeGoods may still carry this piece of kitchen furniture, store policies mean that managers don't hold replenishment stock in their back rooms. However, it's still worth it to call up your local HomeGoods to see if it has the table in stock today — after all, what an amazing steal!