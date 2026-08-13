The High-End Coffee Maker Brand To Look Out For At HomeGoods
If you're looking to upgrade your home espresso setup or purchase your first machine, and have time to dig through a few locations in search of a discount, consider HomeGoods. The discount store has one of the better espresso machine brands on the market, Breville, at steep discounts. Shoppers at the store have reported on Reddit spotting the Breville Pro, Bambino Plus, Bambino, and the Barista Express.
According to an espresso fan on Reddit, they found good prices for the espresso machines at HomeGoods. They reported on the prices of two machines: "Breville barista pro (usually $850, got for $499), bambino plus ($500, listed for $350)." Another commenter found a Breville Bambino Plus for $250 at TJ Maxx, part of the TJX Companies, Inc. ownership group with HomeGoods. HomeGoods has many tricks it uses to find deals on cookware. The group of stores is an off-price retailer that uses buyers to find deals on overstock, closeouts, and other opportunities. Due to the way its buyers procure merchandise, products and prices are always changing.
What makes these espresso machines so good
Breville's espresso makers are well-respected consumer-grade machines. While you won't see them in coffee shops, you will find them in the homes of people who work in coffee shops. Consumer Reports calls the Breville Bambino Plus the best machine for beginners. Making coffee with this machine is simple — the more advanced makers make you feel like you need a master's degree in coffee-making to get the best out of a single origin, but the simpler Bambino still allows you to pull a great shot and learn the skill of latte art. We agree with Consumer Reports — two Breville machines are on our list of the best espresso makers for your morning coffee.
Portland-based U.S. Barista Champion and coffee YouTuber, Morgan Eckroth, uses the Breville Barista Express at home. Working as a barista in one of the world's best coffee cities will give a person serious knowledge on brewing and pulling shots. Eckroth reviewed the Barista Express in a video on their channel and appreciated the ability to get decent milk texture and "cafe-grade drinks" from the comfort of their own home. Whatever level of espresso machine you are ready for, the usual 20% to 60% discount at HomeGoods makes Breville a safe buy there.