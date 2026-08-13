The High-End Coffee Maker Brand To Look Out For At HomeGoods

If you're looking to upgrade your home espresso setup or purchase your first machine, and have time to dig through a few locations in search of a discount, consider HomeGoods. The discount store has one of the better espresso machine brands on the market, Breville, at steep discounts. Shoppers at the store have reported on Reddit spotting the Breville Pro, Bambino Plus, Bambino, and the Barista Express.

According to an espresso fan on Reddit, they found good prices for the espresso machines at HomeGoods. They reported on the prices of two machines: "Breville barista pro (usually $850, got for $499), bambino plus ($500, listed for $350)." Another commenter found a Breville Bambino Plus for $250 at TJ Maxx, part of the TJX Companies, Inc. ownership group with HomeGoods. HomeGoods has many tricks it uses to find deals on cookware. The group of stores is an off-price retailer that uses buyers to find deals on overstock, closeouts, and other opportunities. Due to the way its buyers procure merchandise, products and prices are always changing.