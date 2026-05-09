8 Unique Snacks You Might Find At HomeGoods
HomeGoods is rapidly outgrowing its reputation as a decor-only destination. Among the stacked throw pillows, shiny cookware, and accent pieces lies an ever-rotating stash of snacks, gourmet foods, and artisan-made treats.
The discount retail giant has taken over social media feeds with its unique selection of goodies, from specialty chocolates imported from Italy to wild popcorn flavors to spicy mango gummies hailing from Thailand. Shoppers can select from a menagerie of items and create a fancy fine-dining meal or a soiree-worthy spread at a fraction of the price it would cost at boutique stores.
Anyone who has browsed the aisles has seen HomeGoods' wide selection of imported pastas, jarred sauces, and cooking oils. Chips, cookies, jams, nuts, and sodas also line the snack aisle, and the retailer puts out candies, chocolates, and other seasonal goodies for each holiday. However, shoppers craving more than the usual discount-chain culinary suspects will find a treasure trove that turns an ordinary shopping trip into a carefully curated flavor hunt. These items may not be at your local HomeGoods store, as every retailer's inventory varies, but half the fun is going inside to peruse the aisles to find your next favorite snack.
Tao Kae Noi Big Roll Grilled Seaweed Roll
This vegetarian snack is a nori seaweed sheet that's wrapped, grilled, and seasoned for a spicy, savory punch on the go. The Thai company sells a variety of flavors of this crunchy snack, including chili-lime, barbecue, and Tom Yum. It's also 10 calories per roll, so this could be a healthy alternative for a midnight snack or mid-day pick-me-up.
Gourmet popcorn
Move over, Orville Redenbacher's. HomeGoods has a wide selection of wild and wacky gourmet popcorn flavors that go beyond your typical movie theater butter, caramel, and kettle corn. The retailer sources brands from across the country, including Tamalitoz, a small Austin, Texas business that sells sweet-and-spicy lollipops and other Mexican candies. The above is a unique candied watermelon popcorn seasoned with a kick of chili lime and sea salt.
European chocolates and candies
It may come as a surprise, but HomeGoods has a wide array of artisanal chocolates. From Lindt's classic truffles to boutique brands crafting decadent nougat from Switzerland, Belgium, and Italy, it can feel as if you've stepped inside a chocolatier's shop. Each store's selection differs, but some popular finds include the classic artisanal Belgian seashell chocolates from maker Vandenbulcke, the flagship marshmallow chocolate Ptasie Mleczko confection from Polish chocolate company E. Wedel, and the chocolate pistachio pralines from the Italian brand, Oliva Dolcenero.
Oktoki Jin Ramen x BTS Jin Multipacks
Slurpable, savory and salty, the Asian noodle selection at HomeGoods is stocked with popular instant ramen brands, such as Indomie, Sapporo Ichiban, and Maruchan. The retailer also sells Vietnamese pho kits, Momofuku dried noodles, and Hoxy ramen seasoning pouches. One of the more coveted and hard-to-find gems has been the viral Oktoki Jin Ramen collaboration with BTS vocalist Jin. The singer from the popular K-pop band became an official brand ambassador in 2025, and the BTS army can't get enough, it seems, with 13 million multipacks sold in under two months, according to The Korea Economic Daily. The instant ramen multipack comes in mild and spicy flavors and includes Jin-themed stickers.
Chilitos Chamoy Manguitos
Spice lovers have no shortage of salty and savory snacks on the shelves that make eyes water. However, HomeGoods has also ramped up its heat-bringing candies. The sweet but very spicy chamoy manguitos from the Chilitos brand have been making the rounds on TikTok. The eye-catching candy combines tamarindo fruit pulp, chiles, and Mexican spices, which the brand describes as "dangerously addicting" on the packaging.
Macarons
Shoppers don't need to track down a patisserie to get their fix of this delicate French cookie. HomeGoods sells an assortment of macaron flavors, carrying packages of almond meringue cookies with raspberry, chocolate, and salted caramel fillings.
Dips and spreads
HomeGoods is filled with dips, spreads, and other accouterments to create a magazine-worthy lunch whenever picnic season rolls around. The store has options like olive tapenades, salmon and lobster spreads, and tinned fish for those who are planning to get a little fancier. Shoppers will also find budget-friendly dry dip mixes, ready-made dips, and chutneys that offer up an array of global flavors.
Biscotti
In addition to the variety of luxury Italian chocolates, sauces, and condiments, HomeGoods also sells biscotti. A staple with coffee, tea, or dessert wine, the Italian crunchy snack is a simple mixture of flour, sugar, eggs, and flavored with citrus, chocolate, or dried fruit. They can be much pricier at bakeries and other retail giants. Here, the discount outlet has sold Delizie Lory Pistachio & Chocolate Biscotti for as low as $5. The retailer also carries the brands Tutti Gourmet and Nonni's Foods, which tout a variety of biscotti flavors, such as gingerbread and cranberry.