6 Popular Bacon Brands With Nitrate-Free Options
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Bacon might just be one of breakfast's greatest pleasures. Unfortunately, this savory meat often comes loaded with unpleasant added ingredients. Nitrates, a preservative that is often used to keep bacon fresh and help it maintain its bright pink color, are often added to popular bacon brands to extend the product's shelf life. But as consumers have become more aware of the dangers hiding in nitrates, brands have started offering preservative-free options.
While nitrates can occur naturally and do a lot of good (along with keeping meat fresh, it can add a desirable salty flavor and keep dangerous bacteria from growing on meat) they can become a more dangerous version of themselves, nitrosamines, when cooked at high heat and whether you're frying your bacon up in a pan or perfecting your oven-baked bacon, it's going to get hot.
The use of nitrates and nitrites is regulated, and there are restrictions on how much manufacturers can use. Nitrosamines, however, have been linked to cancer, and many people would rather avoid them altogether when possible. Today, the health-conscious shopper can choose any of these six brands when looking for bacon without nitrates. Just be aware that prices and availability will vary by location.
Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon From 365 By Whole Foods Market
You can count on Whole Foods to put high-quality food on the shelves, and it's done just that with its uncured applewood-smoked bacon from the store brand 365 by Whole Foods Market. While it's true that some Whole Foods items are overpriced and not worth buying, the bacon is well-priced and one of the more affordable options in this collection. It's also made from animal welfare-certified pork that is fed a vegetarian diet with no added growth hormones or antibiotics.
You can order the bacon for $5.99 through Whole Foods' website.
Pederson Natural Farms Inc. Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon
For those who prefer to order their groceries online, membership-based Thrive Market offers a nitrate-free bacon option from Pederson Natural Farms. Pederson Natural Farms believes in "slow growth" for its animals, meaning they grow at their natural rate and never receive steroids, hormones, or antibiotics. The bacon is free from MSG, gluten, soy, nitrates, and nitrites, and has no sugar added. 10 ounces of this uncured bacon is available through Thrive Market for $7.59 if you are a member.
Hormel Natural Choice Original Uncured Bacon
Nitrate-free bacon isn't just available at specialty stores or online markets. Large manufacturers have been listening to what consumers want, and these days, nitrate-free bacon is accessible and easy to find at most large retailers. For instance, Hormel's Natural Choice Original Bacon comes with no preservatives or artificial ingredients.
12 ounces cost $6.97 and can be ordered on Walmart's website.
Antibiotic Free Uncured No Sugar Applewood Bacon from Wild Fork
Wild Fork is a grocery store that specializes in meat, with options ranging from the exotic (kangaroo, anyone?) to everyday favorites, like its popular and well-reviewed bacon. Sugar-free and certified humane, Wild Fork's applewood bacon is made in small batches with minimal processing. One five-star reviewer called the sugar-free bacon "Sublime," saying, "Amazing aroma while cooking. Minimal fat waste. Enjoyed by entire brunch group."
Wild Fork's bacon costs $8.98 for 12 slices and can be found on its website.
Applegate Hickory Smoked Uncured Sunday Bacon at Target
The next time you're on a Target run, swing by the bacon fridge and grab yourself a package of Applegate Uncured Sunday Bacon. The nitrate-free bacon is made from antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed pork raised on family farms. A package of the Applegate bacon will be the perfect addition to your next brunch or BLT.
Buy a package on Target's website for $8.29.
Hempler's Uncured Applewood Smoked Center Cut Bacon
Hempler's Uncured Applewood Smoked Center Cut Bacon, available at H-E-B, is an all-natural, center-cut bacon that is made in small batches and hand-trimmed. It also contains 30% less fat than the USDA data available for bacon, making it a desirable option for anyone looking for lower-fat options of their favorite foods. As an added bonus, you get to buy it from H-E-B, which is one of America's favorite grocery stores.
You can order a 20-ounce package on the H-E-B website for $10.97.