6 Popular Bacon Brands With Nitrate-Free Options

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Bacon might just be one of breakfast's greatest pleasures. Unfortunately, this savory meat often comes loaded with unpleasant added ingredients. Nitrates, a preservative that is often used to keep bacon fresh and help it maintain its bright pink color, are often added to popular bacon brands to extend the product's shelf life. But as consumers have become more aware of the dangers hiding in nitrates, brands have started offering preservative-free options.

While nitrates can occur naturally and do a lot of good (along with keeping meat fresh, it can add a desirable salty flavor and keep dangerous bacteria from growing on meat) they can become a more dangerous version of themselves, nitrosamines, when cooked at high heat and whether you're frying your bacon up in a pan or perfecting your oven-baked bacon, it's going to get hot.

The use of nitrates and nitrites is regulated, and there are restrictions on how much manufacturers can use. Nitrosamines, however, have been linked to cancer, and many people would rather avoid them altogether when possible. Today, the health-conscious shopper can choose any of these six brands when looking for bacon without nitrates. Just be aware that prices and availability will vary by location.