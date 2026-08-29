Give Retro Pyrex New Life In Your Garden With This Clever DIY

Vintage Pyrex made of the original borosilicate formula is highly prized for its durability, and better yet, not necessarily expensive to collect. But don't let its relative affordability lead you to trash a piece that's no longer food-safe. If it still looks nice from the outside, it can be reborn as a planter — under certain circumstances.

There's no way to drill drainage holes in Pyrex without a complicated process requiring specific tools, plus a high risk of shattering the glass. If you are not an expert glass cutter with a gardening hobby, drainage is better handled by a layer of small rocks to separate pooled water. Then, fill it halfway with well-aerated potting soil to encourage drainage, plant your desired plants, add a first round of water, and find an appropriately sunny location for them. This upcycling hack works best with smaller plants that need less water, such as succulents or Mediterranean herbs like thyme, rosemary, and oregano. It should be easy to avoid root rot as the relatively small amount of water they get drains to the rocky bottom and gradually evaporates.