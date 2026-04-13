Repurposing leftovers, using the freezer, and meal planning are all useful ways to reduce food waste. However, there's also plenty of bandwidth to be consumer conscious with much more than the food in your kitchen. For instance, you can turn old teacups into whimsical kitchen herb planters with a dash of know-how, making use of those odd pieces of tableware that have lost their luster and would otherwise end up in the trash.

Now, this trick isn't as simple as sowing seeds or plantlets straight into a teacup packed with soil because herbs need drainage. If you can find small plastic plant pots that fit inside your teacups that already have drainage holes at the bottom, go ahead and use those. Then you can simply take the pots out when it's time to water them and allow them to drain in your sink before putting them back in. However, if your teacups have an unusual shape or are wide-brimmed, you can solve the drainage problem by placing small rocks, gravel, or stones at the very bottom before potting your herbs on top. This technique will allow any extra water to drain down, preventing the herbs from becoming swampy and waterlogged (to grow the best rosemary plants, you must avoid overwatering them). Any leftover gravel can be placed over the potted herbs to give them a fancier aesthetic and considered look, but this isn't a necessary move. The result? Charming little herb planters that have a winsome mix-and-match character to grace your windowsill.