Turn Old Loaf Pans Into Adorable Planters With This Genius DIY

Are your loaf pans looking worse for wear? Don't toss them in the trash! They deserve a final resting place that does justice to the countless banana breads and pound cakes they've produced over the years. We recommend turning them into adorable planters with a genius DIY that requires only paint, a few chunky beads, and hot glue, so they can take pride of place in your kitchen.

The first step is to coat your loaf pan with a layer of universal paint on the inside and out. Selecting a color that matches the vibe of your kitchen and blends into the existing aesthetic will allow the verdant beauty of your plants to come to the fore. However, you might like to select a vibrant hue to create contrast and visual drama. Another idea is to paint the loaf pan black first, then layer a lighter color on top before giving the surface a gentle sanding. This technique will produce a planter with a distressed or shabby chic finish. Whatever you opt for, paint four large beads in the same colorway and stick them to the bottom corners of your pans to create legs that lift the planter off the countertop and lend it some height. Then comes the fun bit: filling your new planter with floral foam and using it to curate a beautiful spray of artificial flowers and foliage. Since imitation plants don't require watering, you can simply set your planter out and forget about caring for it.