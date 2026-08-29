The Old-School Cracker Cowboys Used To Eat On The Trail

The pop culture conception of a cowboy diet involves lots of fire-roasted beef, but in reality, they ate simple food that could be easily cooked on the road, and many that could be preserved on the trail — plus, the cattle they were delivering belonged to their employers. The actual diet of a 19th century cowboy involved a lot more beans, black coffee, and hardtack — a food that truly earns its name.

Hardtack is one of the simplest foods to make: a lot of flour, less water, and a little salt bakes into a considerably dense, hard bread that may resemble a biscuit or a cracker. At best, it tastes bland. But hardtack is lightweight, calorie-rich, and extremely resistant to spoilage, making it a reasonable option for a long journey eating only what you can carry, forage, or hunt.

Hardtack's prominence among cowboys stems from being a common ration in the Union army during the Civil War. Soldiers commonly tried to make it more edible by soaking it in coffee or water, or just smashing it with the butt of a gun. The cowboy era dawned with war veterans moving west for work, and they likely brought these practices with them. They could have even brought war-issue rations, which had a shelf life of many years assuming no bug infestations.