6 Vintage Breads You Rarely See Anymore

Even though some doctors avoid eating bread, you have to admit that it's pretty great. It doesn't matter if it's white bread, pumpernickel, or sourdough — bread reigns supreme. There's a reason why it's managed to remain a kitchen staple through the centuries. In fact, the first known instance of humans baking bread dates back about 14,000 years in modern-day Jordan. This practice exploded during the rise of agriculture, as humans grew large amounts of grain to sustain growing populations. It's fair to assume that a lot of different breads were made in that time frame.

However, not every type of bread can withstand the test of time. You might see some of these vintage, niche breads in grandma's kitchen, but rarely in a supermarket. Some are helpful and easy to make for the people of their era, like hardtack and jannock, while others are simply more niche, like anadama bread or harlequin sourdough. Either way, you probably haven't seen any of these loaves in a while.