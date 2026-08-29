The Old-School Breakfast Albert Einstein Used To Eat Every Day

Best known for developing the theory of relativity and later winning the Nobel Prize, Einstein had several quirky eccentricities that set him apart from other scientists. Along with sporting a distinctive mop of messy white hair (which his nearsighted wife would trim in an ad hoc fashion when it became unruly), he also wore his shoes until they had holes in them to save money and hated socks. However, when it came to eating breakfast, Einstein was decidedly old-school and stuck to chowing down on a daily dish of classic fried eggs (albeit with a slight twist!).

Einstein's love for fried eggs was detailed in the book "Einstein at Home," which was first published in English in 2016. Featuring five interviews with Herta Waldow, who was the physicist's live-in housekeeper for a period of six years, the book was compiled by scientist Friedrich Herneck. One particular passage explained how Waldow would deliver two fried eggs to her boss daily for breakfast. "Herr Professor always ate fried eggs, at least two," she said, adding that they were often paired with another food Einstein loved: mushrooms. "He would probably have eaten mushrooms three times a day, that's how fond he was of them." The eggs were also served with an unexpected sweet ingredient.