The Old-School Breakfast Albert Einstein Used To Eat Every Day
Best known for developing the theory of relativity and later winning the Nobel Prize, Einstein had several quirky eccentricities that set him apart from other scientists. Along with sporting a distinctive mop of messy white hair (which his nearsighted wife would trim in an ad hoc fashion when it became unruly), he also wore his shoes until they had holes in them to save money and hated socks. However, when it came to eating breakfast, Einstein was decidedly old-school and stuck to chowing down on a daily dish of classic fried eggs (albeit with a slight twist!).
Einstein's love for fried eggs was detailed in the book "Einstein at Home," which was first published in English in 2016. Featuring five interviews with Herta Waldow, who was the physicist's live-in housekeeper for a period of six years, the book was compiled by scientist Friedrich Herneck. One particular passage explained how Waldow would deliver two fried eggs to her boss daily for breakfast. "Herr Professor always ate fried eggs, at least two," she said, adding that they were often paired with another food Einstein loved: mushrooms. "He would probably have eaten mushrooms three times a day, that's how fond he was of them." The eggs were also served with an unexpected sweet ingredient.
Einstein ate his fried eggs with honey
Along with the mushrooms that were paired with his fried eggs, Einstein liked to sweeten up his breakfast with honey, which was bought by the pail from a beekeeper. The eggs were fried in a knob of butter, and a spoon of honey was added to the pan until melted. Then, the buttery sweet mixture was basted over the eggs just until the yolks were barely set and served with fresh bread rolls. While teaming honey with eggs might sound unusual, it's akin to pouring maple syrup over a breakfast of sausage, bacon, and pancakes. The combo of sweet and savory elements in Einstein's morning meal likely provided a satisfying sensory balance and flavor contrast, much like drizzling hot honey over a serving of boiled eggs. Plus, eggs are also loaded with filling protein, which can decrease hunger cravings later on in the day, while honey is believed to support gut health.
The key to making the perfect fried eggs is to use a non-stick pan. While cast iron and stainless steel options work well, the former requires seasoning, while the latter has to be heated up thoroughly to avoid the eggs from getting stuck to the surface and burning. That said, it isn't the end of the world if they do get stuck. Simply dislodge them and give them a quick stir; Einstein used to switch things up on occasion and eat scrambled eggs for breakfast, too.