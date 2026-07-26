The Food Albert Einstein Loved So Much He'd Eat It 3 Times A Day
Best known for his theory of relativity, Albert Einstein revolutionized theoretical physics with his equation E = mc², along with other groundbreaking discoveries. Beyond his fascination with science and mathematics, the late wild-haired physicist had an obsession with mushrooms. The simple, earthy ingredient made its way into Einstein's diet in 1928 after his doctor recommended he become a vegetarian, following several severe health issues and chronic illnesses.
Partial to porcini, Einstein loved all mushrooms, particularly with his daily breakfast of fried or scrambled eggs. Herta Waldow, Einstein's live-in housekeeper, said he was so fond of fungi that he could have enjoyed mushrooms with every meal. For three summers, between 1929 and 1932, the Nobel Prize winner lived in a house tucked away in the pine forests of Caputh, a small village in northeastern Germany, where porcini mushrooms were abundant. Einstein would spend hours traipsing through the woods, foraging the forest floor for mushrooms that Waldow would then prepare.
Besides eating mushrooms alongside his breakfast, he also enjoyed them with pasta. Einstein loved to enjoy egg noodles tossed with cremini mushrooms, olive oil, and Romano cheese.
Genius-approved meals
While Albert Einstein spent his time with complex equations and complicated, intricate theories, the physics genius enjoyed simple foods and comfort dishes. German roast pork was a favorite recipe of his that his housekeeper would make before he had to go on a diet. You can eat like Einstein by making this version of a roasted pork tenderloin at home.
When he was a child, his family spent time in Milan, where his sister developed a passion for Italian cooking. She passed that on to Einstein's housekeeper, who would often make a traditional Pasta Bolognese with Parmesan cheese or tomato sauce. And the scientist was never one to skip dessert, but he kept it light and simple here, too. Einstein loved strawberries and would eat them by the pound, so after dinner, he would often enjoy a dish of strawberries and cream. All of Einstein's favorite foods are classics: Simple yet delicious and easy to replicate at home.