The Food Albert Einstein Loved So Much He'd Eat It 3 Times A Day

Best known for his theory of relativity, Albert Einstein revolutionized theoretical physics with his equation E = mc², along with other groundbreaking discoveries. Beyond his fascination with science and mathematics, the late wild-haired physicist had an obsession with mushrooms. The simple, earthy ingredient made its way into Einstein's diet in 1928 after his doctor recommended he become a vegetarian, following several severe health issues and chronic illnesses.

Partial to porcini, Einstein loved all mushrooms, particularly with his daily breakfast of fried or scrambled eggs. Herta Waldow, Einstein's live-in housekeeper, said he was so fond of fungi that he could have enjoyed mushrooms with every meal. For three summers, between 1929 and 1932, the Nobel Prize winner lived in a house tucked away in the pine forests of Caputh, a small village in northeastern Germany, where porcini mushrooms were abundant. Einstein would spend hours traipsing through the woods, foraging the forest floor for mushrooms that Waldow would then prepare.

Besides eating mushrooms alongside his breakfast, he also enjoyed them with pasta. Einstein loved to enjoy egg noodles tossed with cremini mushrooms, olive oil, and Romano cheese.