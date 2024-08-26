Why Scrambled Eggs Always Taste Better At A Restaurant Vs At Home

As a chef, few ingredients inspire me more in the kitchen than the versatile egg. From breakfast to lunch to dinner, eggs are one of the bonafide rockstars of the kitchen. They are true chameleons capable of binding ingredients, adding richness to sauces, and even forming the base of some of the most luxurious desserts around. But, at their most basic, they shine when prepared simply and delicately, in the form of a classic scramble. While scrambled eggs seem easy enough to make, the ones we make at home often lack something compared with those you might get at a restaurant.

It is no secret that chefs know a thing or two about elevating any ingredient to the next level. This is no less true when it comes to scrambling up eggs. From which eggs to use to how to mix them to what you can add into them, restaurants know every hack out there to produce the most velvety, savory, and delectable scrambles around. As a chef with nearly two decades of professional experience running a restaurant and bed and breakfast, I know a thing or 30 about scrambling eggs, and I'm here to help illuminate the many tips and tricks out there that can transform your next scramble into something worthy of the finest dining establishment.