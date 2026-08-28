Adults Love These 4 Chocolate Candies Way More Than Kids Do

Chocolate is one of the most common types of candy, a sweet treat often marketed toward children. But while chocolate is delicious enough that its appeal transcends age brackets, there are some chocolate candies that adults seem to favor far more than children do, likely because of flavor profiles that veer away from concentrated blasts of sugar.

According to a 2015 study published in Physiology & Behavior, children are biologically wired to prefer sweet flavors because sugars often correspond with high-calorie foods that fuel their growth. Conversely, people often don't appreciate bitter flavors until adulthood, when the evolutionary association with rotten or poisonous food may be tempered by age and experience.

While children and adults often have different palates, that may not always be the issue. With one of the following chocolate candies, its distinct flavor likely reminds children of a twice-daily chore they often loathe. Or, in another case, what once passed for a sugary childhood treat has since been eclipsed by even sweeter candies, yet this nostalgic snack still has an appeal of its own (that admittedly trends older). Here are four chocolate candies adults love that kids can't stand — and why they appeal to a more mature palate.