These 8 Grocery Stores Are The Best For Prime Rib
Prime rib isn't just a main course — it's a showstopping symbol of celebration. But it's also a serious investment. Because it's almost always a special occasion meal, we want it to be the best quality we can afford, even if this means spending outside our usual comfort zone, and we're willing to do the work to learn how to spot the difference between a good prime rib and a pricey disappointment.
An essential tip: Don't confuse Prime grade meat with prime rib. The USDA grade Prime is the highest-quality meat regardless of cut; it comes from young animals with extensive marbling. A prime rib, on the other hand, can come in any grade, from Prime to Choice and downwards — the word "prime" in this case refers to its origin in the cow's primal rib section.
The best option would be to cultivate a relationship with a reputable local butcher who can steer you towards the best cut for your money. For many of us, however, the local supermarket is the only realistic choice. The good news is some major supermarket chains have strong meat departments with trained butchers, and sometimes, relationships with local ranches that can offer celebration-worthy roasts. Here are some of the best supermarkets for your prime rib feast.
Walmart
Believe it or not, this infamous haven for bargain hunters also offers up surprisingly respectable prime rib. The store takes its meat procurement seriously. In 2021, Walmart launched a partnership with McClaren Farms to build an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef. What this means for consumers is better beef at lower prices. Besides a solid assortment of Choice-grade cuts (the highest grade available in most supermarkets), Walmart offers a good variety of Prime cuts—the highest possible grade.
And because this is Walmart we're talking about, you can occasionally get solid quality prime rib at surprisingly affordable prices. (A 2025 Facebook post showed a 5.6-pound prime rib on sale for $21.10.) Thrifty Walmart regulars take advantage of these sales to stock up, and not just for dressy occasions. Some buy a prime rib (or two) and cut it into steaks to freeze for future use. (A ribeye steak is essentially a thick slice from a prime rib.) Others coat it in a spicy rub and smoke it for a luxurious barbecue meal.
Costco
Shoppers love Costco for its affordable tires, bulk packages of cookies and nuts, and its irresistible loss-leading hot dogs and rotisserie chickens. But regulars also know it's a great place to procure prime rib at a reasonable price point, and meat-loving home cooks praise its quality.
Costco's meat department offers a choice of bone-in, boneless, and pre-seasoned prime rib in different-sized portions, so you can choose the right amount for your needs and confidence level in the kitchen (boneless roasts are easier to carve, but bone-in roasts are, to some, tastier — and offer the happy prospect of big bones to gnaw on). In terms of price, Costco's prime rib can be more expensive than some supermarkets. But regular shoppers report that prices drop right before Christmas and Easter, if you're willing to take a chance on last-minute shopping. Besides the store's popular Choice roasts, you can opt for Prime or splurge on a Japanese A5 Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast – for a cool $1099.99 for a 12-pound roast as of this writing.
Lowes Foods
Unrelated to the similarly named home improvement store, North Carolina-based Lowes Foods is a solid option for shoppers seeking prime rib in the Carolinas and Georgia. A regional favorite, Lowes Foods is known for its welcoming atmosphere and knowledgeable staff, as well as for its inventory of hard-to-find items, including specialty vegetables such as watermelon radishes. It also offers an in-house coffee house and bar so you can meet friends over a drink while you shop.
It's also a great place to shop for meat, especially if you're a novice cook or don't have much experience buying and cooking ambitious cuts such as prime rib. Lowes stores feature extensive meat counters, which are staffed by trained butchers ready to guide you through your options. Among the many beef cuts offered by Lowes Foods is a Prime grade standing rib roast (aka bone-in prime rib) — an uncommon cut worthy of a special occasion.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods gets a lot of flack for its high prices and unapologetically bougie image, but it does deliver on its promise of high-quality, carefully sourced food. While it may not be sustainable for many of us to do our everyday shopping there, if we're going to splurge on something special like prime rib, its offerings may be worth checking out.
Whole Foods offers prime rib cut to order from antibiotic-free, growth-hormone-free meat, and while it's not cheap, customers on Reddit have called it "great quality for the price." Ethical omnivores also like that Whole Foods sources its meat from small farms with high production and animal welfare standards. If you're nervous about overcooking or messing up such a pricey cut, you can also order pre-cooked, seasoned prime rib or even a whole prime rib dinner featuring a cooked prime rib and red wine jus, Parmesan mashed potatoes, asparagus, and decadent creamed spinach, all ready to be reheated and enjoyed.
Stater Bros.
This regional supermarket is a familiar sight in rural and suburban Southern California, and has built its reputation on its well-stocked meat department. And shoppers happily sing the praises of prime rib and other special occasion roasts procured there. The high quality of the meat comes as an even happier surprise given that Stater Bros. makes no attempt to present itself as an upscale market. "People automatically think you have to go high end but I have never had a bad roast from Stater Bros," a Facebook commenter said. And a first-time shopper, who'd bought a prime rib there following online recommendations, called it "perhaps the best that we had all ever eaten. So tender and tasty."
And unlike many stores, Stater Bros. has butchers on hand to serve customers and answer their questions. Another special touch customers enjoy is that Stater Bros. butchers will season your roast for free.
H-E-B Central Market
The dressier sibling to the popular Texas supermarket chain H-E-B, Central Market is another good option for quality prime rib. It not only offers the same basic meat options as regular H-E-B stores at the same price point (according to shoppers), but also a range of upscale offerings you won't find at other H-E-B stores.
While you can find Prime-grade prime rib at both stores, as well as pre-cooked seasoned prime rib ready to be simply reheated and sliced, Central Market offers only Prime and Choice meat, the two highest grades. You'll also find a wider selection at Central Market, including hormone- and antibiotic-free prime rib from grass-fed animals. Shop at the right time, and you might even be able to enjoy live music and special programs, such as butchering demonstrations and tastings. If you want to refine your kitchen skills before you tackle a prime rib dinner, you can also take cooking classes at Central Market.
Wegmans
East Coast shoppers are ferociously loyal to Wegmans, which prides itself on its focus on healthy lifestyles and its wide assortment of fresh and prepared items. "The only problem with Wegmans is there are not enough of them," a fan wrote on Reddit. It has a reputation as a pricey place to shop, but as careful shoppers have noted, it's the specialty items and prepared foods that bring up the total cost. For standard groceries, its prices are comparable to other supermarkets in the region.
Alas, prime rib clearly falls into the specialty product category, no matter where you shop for it. So if you're going to splurge, you might as well be sure you'll get exactly what you want. At Wegmans, you'll be able to enjoy a wider assortment of meat options than typical supermarkets, including dry-aged beef and Wagyu beef. Among its prime rib options is a Prime grade, dry-aged rib roast. Dry aging — a meticulous process of allowing meat to age under close supervision in a temperature- and humidity-controlled environment for several weeks – concentrates the flavor of the beef, giving it a unique aroma and taste that dedicated carnivores love. Combined with the generous marbling of a Prime cut, it makes for a dreamy — but pricey — bite for a special celebration.
Publix
Florida-based Publix is perhaps best known for its key lime pies and overstuffed subs, but its meat department is nothing to sneeze at. While many supermarket chains offer pre-packaged meat only, Publix still maintains on-site butchers able to answer shoppers' questions and trim meat to order. This can be especially helpful when shopping for prime rib, a cut most of us don't buy or work with very often — a butcher can offer helpful hints on how big a piece you'll need and how to cook it.
Publix offers standing rib roasts in both Prime and Choice grades, and even the more humble Choice roasts get high grades from home cooks. (Fans advise cooking Choice roasts to medium rare and slicing them thin for maximum tenderness.) What Publix prime rib fans seem to love most of all, however, is the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, when rib roasts go on sale. In December 2025, they sold for $10.99 per pound (in contrast, the price as of this writing is $15.49). This will take some of the sting out of treating your loved ones to a prime rib feast — and might even incentivize you to buy an extra one to cut into steaks and freeze for later.