These 8 Grocery Stores Are The Best For Prime Rib

Prime rib isn't just a main course — it's a showstopping symbol of celebration. But it's also a serious investment. Because it's almost always a special occasion meal, we want it to be the best quality we can afford, even if this means spending outside our usual comfort zone, and we're willing to do the work to learn how to spot the difference between a good prime rib and a pricey disappointment.

An essential tip: Don't confuse Prime grade meat with prime rib. The USDA grade Prime is the highest-quality meat regardless of cut; it comes from young animals with extensive marbling. A prime rib, on the other hand, can come in any grade, from Prime to Choice and downwards — the word "prime" in this case refers to its origin in the cow's primal rib section.

The best option would be to cultivate a relationship with a reputable local butcher who can steer you towards the best cut for your money. For many of us, however, the local supermarket is the only realistic choice. The good news is some major supermarket chains have strong meat departments with trained butchers, and sometimes, relationships with local ranches that can offer celebration-worthy roasts. Here are some of the best supermarkets for your prime rib feast.