How To Pick The Best Meat For Prime Rib, According To Experts

You might think prime rib is an elite cut because it has the word prime in its name. And this would be totally understandable, since Prime is the highest (and rarest and priciest) well-marbled grade of meat designated by the USDA. But be forewarned –- not all prime rib is Prime grade. "The word 'prime' in prime rib refers to the cut, [the rib primal], not the grade," Katie Flannery of Flannery Beef explained. Like other meat cuts, prime rib is also available in lower but more accessible grades, such as Select and Choice.

Like so much else in life, you get what you pay for -– higher grades will be easier to cook and more satisfying to eat. "Yes, Prime will have a higher price point, but think of it like buying insurance," Flannery said. "A higher quality piece of meat is more forgiving if you run into any issues on the cooking side of things. The better the piece of meat, the harder you have to work to screw it up." If the prime rib's grade isn't labeled on the package, either look for intricate marbling, a bright red color, or simply ask the butcher.

So if you're craving tender, juicy prime rib, don't be tempted to go the cheap route. "The Select grade will be too lean, and even if it's on sale, you won't enjoy it as prime rib," Melissa Cookston said. But if you can't resist the siren song of an affordable select prime rib, Cookston suggests you smoke it and slice it thinly for sandwiches.