Not Oscar Mayer, Not Ball Park: The Most Delicious Turkey Hot Dogs On Store Shelves Today
When comparing different brands of hot dogs, turkey hot dogs might not get a lot of recognition. It's hard to beat the flavor and snappy casing of a 100% beef hot dog, or even the more traditional sausage made of various processed animal trimmings. But among a field of underwhelming competitors, Bar S Turkey Franks get as close to the real deal as a turkey hot dog can.
This brand easily cleared the rest of the competition among six turkey hot dog brands ranked from worst to first. Some were unpleasant, most tasted fine, and few approached the flavor of a beef or pork blend hot dog. It was a close contest with Jennie-O, but the bolder flavor of Bar S would almost be enough to fool a blind taste test versus regular hot dogs.
Their greatest tell that they aren't beef- or pork-blend hot dogs? The lack of a telltale snap to their exteriors. This was a common Achilles' heel across most of the ranked contenders, and clearly a difficult detail to replicate in beef or pork blend hot dogs. But with that shortfall in mind, Bar S Turkey Franks are one of the best alternative meat selections for this dish.
Here's why you should choose Bar S
Fans of traditional hot dogs needn't feel left out, because Bar S makes an underrated pork blend hot dog as well, with a far better flavor than some more recognizable names in the industry. But it's an exciting treat that a delicious brand of pork hot dogs also makes a solid pork alternative dog to appeal to more diners with wider preferences.
Beyond the religious reasons one might avoid beef or pork, one appeal of turkey hot dogs is their lower calorie count. However, they can also be higher in sodium to make up for less inherent flavor, making turkey franks either some of the healthiest or unhealthiest store-bought hot dogs available, depending on one's medical needs.
Compared to a slightly larger Oscar Mayer Classic Wiener (45g versus 42g), Bar S Turkey Franks have 25% fewer calories but approximately 15% more salt per serving — differences that stack with multiple servings. Lucky for Bar S, though, it has worthwhile options for customers of either preference.