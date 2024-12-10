An Underrated Brand Makes Some Of The Best Store-Bought Hot Dogs

Despite their European roots, hot dogs are an American staple that comes in many variations, with the most popular being Chicago, New York, and California styles (in that order), according to a US Foods survey conducted in 2023. While you could make homemade beef hot dogs with the right cut of meat, it's much easier to pick up ready-made franks. Fortunately, Daily Meal ranked 12 grocery store hot dogs and found that Bar-S is an underrated runner-up.

During our taste test, we considered the flavor profile and texture of each store-bought hot dog brand. We were surprised by how much we liked the Bar-S Classic Franks compared to more well-known and expensive brands like Ball Park and Oscar Mayer. The paprika seasoning was well balanced, while the chicken-and-pork combo provided good texture compared to standard all-beef options.

Sparking a debate about whether or not Bar-S Foods sells the best hot dogs, a user on Reddit discussed preferring this budget brand over premium franks. Echoing the sentiment, another user said, "I make six figures, and I literally have the 99-cent pack in my refrigerator right now. One of the greatest midnight snacks is a microwaved hot dog." Beyond social, this dog has some big fans: Former NFL Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III is a spokesperson for the brand.