No, A Dirty Barbecue Does Not Mean More Flavorful Grilled Food

Let this be the end to all your barbecue misconceptions: Those leftover charred chunks sticking to your grill are not a special spice to save for next time. They may smell good and be made of seasonings from cookouts past, but that doesn't mean you should leave them — much less eat them. Think about everything you've put on your grill — raw meats, fish, vegetables, cooking oil, aluminum foil, lighter fluid, the list goes on. Now think about how much of those things actually make it into your mouth versus what stays on the grill or falls into the grease trap. Your barbecue has become a cocktail of waste products that are purposefully off the menu.

While your grill may never get back to its original pristine cleanliness, that doesn't mean you should abandon cleaning it altogether. Would you take a dirty dish and call the leftover crust a good bit of extra spice for your next meal? Absolutely not! And your grill is no different. In reality, leaving your grill covered in remnants of previous meals is not only dangerous for your health but actually takes away from the overall flavor of your food, making it the opposite of what some grill hack tried to pass off as, well, a hack.