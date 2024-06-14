No, A Dirty Barbecue Does Not Mean More Flavorful Grilled Food
Let this be the end to all your barbecue misconceptions: Those leftover charred chunks sticking to your grill are not a special spice to save for next time. They may smell good and be made of seasonings from cookouts past, but that doesn't mean you should leave them — much less eat them. Think about everything you've put on your grill — raw meats, fish, vegetables, cooking oil, aluminum foil, lighter fluid, the list goes on. Now think about how much of those things actually make it into your mouth versus what stays on the grill or falls into the grease trap. Your barbecue has become a cocktail of waste products that are purposefully off the menu.
While your grill may never get back to its original pristine cleanliness, that doesn't mean you should abandon cleaning it altogether. Would you take a dirty dish and call the leftover crust a good bit of extra spice for your next meal? Absolutely not! And your grill is no different. In reality, leaving your grill covered in remnants of previous meals is not only dangerous for your health but actually takes away from the overall flavor of your food, making it the opposite of what some grill hack tried to pass off as, well, a hack.
Why you should clean your grill
Cleaning your grill after every use is a small task that has major benefits. It removes waste products from past cookouts from being cooked back into your food and spreading harmful bacteria that wasn't fully cooked off of charred fats or grease. Speaking of grease, not cleaning your grill grates or your grill's inner plumbing can lead to an increased risk of grease fires. Many plumbing and barbecue companies suggest the ¼th Rule: Cleaning your grease trap out when it's a quarter of the way full, which usually occurs every one to three months. Those who have smokers should also be conscious of checking their exhaust pipes which can clog your smoke stack, leading to your meat not cooking regardless of how hot your fire is.
Aside from all the danger, a dirty grill loses its flavor and effectiveness, resulting in food that is just as bland and raw as it is potentially inedible. Old debris on your grill will affect the cooking time and quality of smoke in your grill, exposing new food to past burnt flavors that don't mix. Also, with your grill being an outdoor fixture, you want to make sure your seasonings come from the cabinet and aren't rodent droppings from your backyard neighbors. Now that you have the reasons, be sure to investigate tips on how to keep your grill shiny and clean.
Keep the flavor not the dirt
Some barbecuers argue that a layer of crust is part of the seasoning, but the majority know there are better ways to add flavor than with old dirt. One obvious way to add taste is to brine, season, or dry rub your food before cooking, allowing the flavors to seep into your meal as it grills. But there are other methods that also keep your barbecue clean in the process. You can rest your meat on a water-soaked cedar plank that lays directly on your grill, keeping any spice chunks off the rack while adding an extra layer of smoky flavor via the steam from the plank. If using a smoker or charcoal grill, you can try adding flavor by using specific wood chips that release an earthy smoke, infusing your food with a specially seasoned taste. But you should avoid soaking wood chips because it isn't as useful as you may think.
Another great way to ensure flavor is by getting rid of the old to make way for the new — this requires a proper cleaning tool. The best grill brushes have multiple rows of bristles to get in between the grates and also include scrapers to remove larger chunks. Leaving your grill on high for a few minutes before scrubbing is also a simple step that makes scrubbing your grill a breeze. Just remember to also clean your brush between uses so you aren't just rubbing old junk back into your grill.