6 Late-Season Pests To Look Out For On Tomato Plants

There is probably nothing more delicious than a fresh, ripe tomato straight from the garden on a hot summer's day. If you're a gardener, harvest time is the reward after all the hard work you've put in over the growing season. So, it can be extremely frustrating when you find your almost ripe fruit damaged or destroyed by pests right before you get to enjoy that delicious harvest. One of the biggest mistakes when growing tomatoes is not staying vigilant against plant intruders, especially at the end of the season. Pests like aphids, spider mites, or stinkbugs often get a second wind this time of year and use your tomato plants as a source of nutrition.

By the time late summer has come around, pests have had all season to reproduce and reach maturity; this is why it might feel like a renewed invasion of your garden is happening. There are many tactics you can use throughout the season to ensure your tomato plants are safe from buggy intrusions. One of the best practices to utilize is proper gardening sanitation. Always sanitize any gardening tools, clear garden debris immediately, remove weeds as soon as they appear, and don't plant tomatoes in the same spot every year. Some crafty gardeners have also used natural means, like certain seasonings, to keep pests at bay. Some things you should be watching for are wilting or curling leaves, bite holes or marks, browning or rusting of leaves or fruit, sticky film, or possibly webbing covering the plant. For each pest on our list, there are signs and treatments you can use to save your lovely tomatoes.