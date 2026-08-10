This Seasoning Does Wonders For Protecting Your Vegetable Garden
Gardening is a labor of love. Prepping, planting, watering, and meticulous weeding take a lot of time and care. But if you find yourself feeling a little like Mr. McGregor from "The Tales of Peter Rabbit" and unable to keep pesky bugs and critters away from your prized fruits and vegetables, then the answer to your problems may be right in your spice cabinet: Cayenne pepper. That's right, you don't just sprinkle cayenne pepper on popcorn to give your at-home movie watching an upgrade; you can also use it for pest control.
Add this to your tips and tricks for growing fruit trees in your backyard, especially if you don't like to share with the wildlife, because bunnies, squirrels, deer, and most animals that are mammals, for that matter, are not fans of this spice. Who knew? They apparently do not like its capsaicin-rich content. The smell, along with that heat-inducing chemical, acts as a repellent that keeps these unwanted guests away. Cayenne pepper also deters many insects, so when you are ready to go pick your produce, it is free of nibbles and such.
How to use this spice in your garden
How can you animal-proof your garden with cayenne pepper? The easiest way is to just sprinkle it around the base of the plants you are trying to protect, as well as around the entire border of your garden. You will need to use about a quarter cup of this spice every few days, but the amount really depends on how large your garden is and the frequency of rain and wind. You can also create a spray using 2 tablespoons of cayenne pepper for every one gallon of water. Mix it up and spray directly onto the plants.
Of course, it doesn't deter all wildlife. Birds are immune to capsaicin, so you may have to find a different DIY solution to keep them out. It is important to note that if you do use cayenne pepper in your garden, it can also cause coughing and temporary blindness in animals. It isn't long-lasting, but it can happen. If you are looking for other natural ways to keep pests at bay, there are plenty to try. You can plant herbs like rosemary and thyme to keep wasps out, squeeze a little lemon around plants to keep ants away, and use garlic to make those flies buzz by.