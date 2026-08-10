This Seasoning Does Wonders For Protecting Your Vegetable Garden

How can you animal-proof your garden with cayenne pepper? The easiest way is to just sprinkle it around the base of the plants you are trying to protect, as well as around the entire border of your garden. You will need to use about a quarter cup of this spice every few days, but the amount really depends on how large your garden is and the frequency of rain and wind. You can also create a spray using 2 tablespoons of cayenne pepper for every one gallon of water. Mix it up and spray directly onto the plants.

Of course, it doesn't deter all wildlife. Birds are immune to capsaicin, so you may have to find a different DIY solution to keep them out. It is important to note that if you do use cayenne pepper in your garden, it can also cause coughing and temporary blindness in animals. It isn't long-lasting, but it can happen. If you are looking for other natural ways to keep pests at bay, there are plenty to try. You can plant herbs like rosemary and thyme to keep wasps out, squeeze a little lemon around plants to keep ants away, and use garlic to make those flies buzz by.