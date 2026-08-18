Krispy Kreme's Pokémon Doughnuts Are A Sugar-Fueled Nostalgia Trip - But Only 2 Are Worth The Master Ball

I distinctly remember when the Pokémon craze took over the world in the late '90s. As an avid video gamer and a lover of all things cute — especially little creatures — I was obsessed from the start, and even now, 30 years later, I'm still a fan. With the new Krispy Kreme release of limited time Pokémon-themed doughnuts, I forced myself to take a brief break from obsessively playing Pokopia on my Nintendo Switch to go check them out.

From now until September 13, Krispy Kreme shops will be offering six unique doughnuts: five based on individual Pokémon characters, and one styled as a Poké Ball. When it comes to Krispy Kreme, I typically don't stray from the original glazed doughnut, as hot and fresh as possible, but this occasion called for a diversion down a different path. Once my box of Pokémon doughnuts was secured, I tucked into each one to see what's up with this collaboration.