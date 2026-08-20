The 7 Best Southern-Style Foods You Can Find At Costco
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Southern cooking is all about comforting flavors, hearty portions, and plenty of sweet and savory combinations that inspire communities to gather and enjoy. And if you're looking for that iconic flavor of the South without traveling too far or making everything from scratch, Costco has no shortage of delicious options worth adding to your cart on your next visit. The store sells several popular Southern-style prepared meals that receive praise for their convenience, flavor, and authenticity. From frozen foods and bakery finds to snacks, dips, and desserts, the warehouse makes it easy to enjoy these regional favorites right at home.
Whether you have a hankering for the sweet and salty combination of chicken and waffles, are looking for a shortcake to make an indulgent peach cobbler that will impress your guests, or simply want a sweet Southern snack to keep on hand in the pantry, you're sure to find it at America's go-to store for bulk buys. We've collected some of the very best Southern-style foods that Costco has to offer, so keep an eye out for these classics on your next shopping trip.
Wowza Southern Fried Chicken & Waffle Chips
Chicken and waffles is widely considered a Southern-style soul food classic that crosses the boundaries of traditional breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The combination of crispy fried chicken with buttery buttermilk waffles complete with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup is a highly popular sweet and salty comfort meal. And while Costco does sell its own chicken and waffles in the prepared food section of the store, it also sells this classic soul food flavor in the form of packaged chips by the brand Wowza.
Wowza Southern Chicken and Waffle Chips are a unique puffed drumstick-shaped snack that smells and tastes like this classic American dish. One reviewer on YouTube explained that, upon opening the bag, the chips smell just like sweet waffles, but the flavor features that perfect combination of salty, savory meat along with the breakfast classic. Another customer on Reddit wrote, "These are the best things I've eaten in a long long time. I opened and began eating this bag at 10:34 am ... stop me. Someone. Please." If you're feeling nostalgic for a taste of the South, this unique snack might do just the trick. Or, if you want to get really creative, you can crush up the chips to use as a coating for homemade fried chicken, as one Redditor suggests.
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits
A fluffy, buttery biscuit is another classic cornerstone of a good Southern meal, and those who grew up in the South know that not all biscuits are created equal. Costco released a bakery item in August of 2026 that excited Southern food fans: a 10-pack of enormous buttermilk biscuits. Not only are these biscuits extremely large in size (in classic Costco fashion), but at just $6.99, for the pack, they're also an impressive value.
User @Costcohotfinds on Instagram explained that the biscuits in the bakery was a "dream come true," stating, "They're buttery, they're fluffy, and they taste just like homemade." These Southern-style biscuits are baked fresh in-house daily, feature real buttermilk, and are best served warm. To take this Southern classic up a notch, smother them in gravy or pair them with some sweet jam and create a true beloved American comfort food that will transport you right to the heart of the South.
Taste of the South Fried Pickle and Ranch Dip
This flavorful dip combines a few Southern classics into one scoopable, spreadable, and versatile dip that's perfect for game day and pairs well with plenty of homemade recipes. Though you can find fried pickles on the menu at many sports bars and restaurants across the country, this fried staple originated in the South and remains a classic snack to this day. Since this Southern delicacy is traditionally enjoyed with ranch, combining the flavors in a zesty, creamy dip is a no-brainer.
The Taste of the South Fried Pickle and Ranch Dip is a seasonal and regional snack, but it's worth keeping an eye out for it at your local Costco, according to fans online. Customers enjoy this dip as a spread on a pulled pork sandwich or burger, as a dip for veggies and chips, or incorporated in a baked potato. With real chunks of pickle, this is a Southern-style staple that is sure to be a crowd pleaser at parties.
Chicken and waffles
If you have a hankering for breakfast for dinner, dinner for breakfast, or a quintessential brunch, chicken and waffles is sure to cross your mind — especially if you're from the South. Costco has a prepared chicken and waffles meal that brings this tasty combination to your table without any of the prep work. The meal comes with everything you need to enjoy the Southern classic: four pieces of fried chicken, four Belgian waffles, and syrup and hot honey to drizzle over the top. So, whether you're on the hunt for Costco foods that are perfect for meal prepping or you need a quick and easy crowd-pleasing meal to feed the family, look no further than the prepared foods section.
While some Southern cuisine connoisseurs might be understandably skeptical of whether a prepared meal can deliver on the flavor of freshly cooked chicken and waffles, customers online claim that after just a few minutes in the air fryer, the chicken is perfectly juicy and tender and the waffles are fluffy and moist. One Redditor highly recommends the meal kit for its convenience and flavor. They wrote, "You won't regret it... I love salty and sweet combinations. It is by far our favorite meal kit ever from Costco."
Kirkland praline pecans
The Kirkland praline pecans sold at Costco are a Southern-style treat that customers simply can't get enough of. These delicious nuts are coated with a brown sugar confection that shoppers on Instagram call "dangerously good." Some customers claim these are so tasty that they cannot even buy them for fear of how quickly they will consume them without constraint, despite the fact that they come in a seemingly bottomless 2.5-pound tub. This Kirkland treat receives rave reviews online, with a 4.8-star rating across more than 3,0000 reviews. One review on the Costco site reads, "Unexpected delightful treat. The pecan flavor is front and center as it should be. The thin sweet praline coating is just right ... a perfect blend of nutty, sweet, and barely a touch of salt."
While they are perfectly tasty on their own as a sweet treat or snack, customers have some delicious recommendations for how to incorporate these candied nuts into meals. One Redditor recommends crushing them up and sprinkling them over vanilla ice cream. Another fan recommends throwing them in a fall salad with bleu cheese crumbles and sweet grapes. Or, simply add this Costco find to your next cheese board for a sweet, crowd-pleasing addition to your spread.
Zalea Gourmet Peaches
Peaches are a fruit with strong ties to the American South, most notably Georgia, known as The Peach State. Southern recipes often integrate this deliciously sweet, juicy fruit into dessert recipes like peach cobbler. So, when Costco started selling Zalea gourmet whole peaches, which are marinated in a light syrup, the internet made the product go wildly viral.
The light syrup in the enormous jar adds a welcome sweetness to the fruit without being overbearing, so they're perfectly delicious to enjoy all on their own. However, some customers discovered that an excellent use of the juicy whole peaches is to integrate them into an indulgent Southern dessert: an old-fashioned peach cobbler. The peaches themselves, as well as the syrup, can be used to create a simple and decadent peach cobbler reminiscent of one your grandma might've made for church potlucks. Other creative shoppers recommend using the leftover juice to make a refreshing peach bellini.
BBQ chicken mac and cheese with bacon
Southern barbecue is a cornerstone of the region's cuisine, centered around smoky, slow-cooked meats and indulgent side dishes like mac and cheese. This Costco prepared meal combines several of the classic Southern flavors in one dish that customers claim is a 10 out of 10. The BBQ chicken mac and cheese with bacon is a large tray of curly cavatappi pasta noodles, chunks of rotisserie chicken and bacon, decadent cheese, and a drizzle of BBQ sauce to top it all off. Not only is this heat-and-eat meal convenient, but it's indulgent and delicious enough to bring to your next barbecue.
One food reviewer explained that the smoky flavor from the bacon and sweet tang from the sauce are front and center in this dish, and the meat and cheese come together in a perfect flavor combination reminiscent of a true Southern meal. Another reviewer claims the dish is even better than many restaurants, praising how cheesy the dish is all the way through and how the smoky aroma boasts tons of flavor.