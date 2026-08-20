The 7 Best Southern-Style Foods You Can Find At Costco

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Southern cooking is all about comforting flavors, hearty portions, and plenty of sweet and savory combinations that inspire communities to gather and enjoy. And if you're looking for that iconic flavor of the South without traveling too far or making everything from scratch, Costco has no shortage of delicious options worth adding to your cart on your next visit. The store sells several popular Southern-style prepared meals that receive praise for their convenience, flavor, and authenticity. From frozen foods and bakery finds to snacks, dips, and desserts, the warehouse makes it easy to enjoy these regional favorites right at home.

Whether you have a hankering for the sweet and salty combination of chicken and waffles, are looking for a shortcake to make an indulgent peach cobbler that will impress your guests, or simply want a sweet Southern snack to keep on hand in the pantry, you're sure to find it at America's go-to store for bulk buys. We've collected some of the very best Southern-style foods that Costco has to offer, so keep an eye out for these classics on your next shopping trip.