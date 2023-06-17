The Nutty Costco Find That Belongs On Every Cheese Board

The cheese-board trend has been around for a while now, and some of you might be losing steam. Have you tried every cheese and cured meat you can get your hands on? Have you run out of charcuterie board ideas for your next gathering? Then look no further than Costco's praline pecans.

The key to a good cheese board (or charcuterie board if you prefer) is variety and customization. You want a good blend of different styles, flavors, and textures of cheese, and you want to always have great things to combine them with. This gives those grazing through the board the opportunity to try what they like, change up what they don't, and surprise themselves as they gather together.

Praline pecans are a great addition to this, because their butter-and-brown-sugar coating makes them sweet, chewy, and crunchy. This helps them pair well with softer cheeses — and their sharper counterparts — as well as a variety of wines. Just imagine taking a bite of creamy goat cheese paired with this complex, sugary, and just-a-touch-savory pecan, or swap out that cheese to balance out the saltiness of parmesan instead.