The Most Iconic Sandwich In Arkansas Is An Old-School Staple
Sandwiches hold an important role in modern society, and if you are from Arkansas, then you have probably eaten your fair share of fried bologna sandwiches. While this old-school staple didn't originate in the Natural State, fried bologna sandwiches have been an important portable meal for the people who populate it. Some would call it the most iconic sandwich in the state.
These sandwiches are generally made using thick slices of white bread, a "Mississippi round steak," also known as bologna, American cheese, and mustard. Fried bologna sandwiches are sold at roadside stops and friendly cafes. This is not a gourmet meal, but if you stop in at Southfork Restaurant in Gurdon, AK, you will definitely feel like you are eating a Southern delicacy.
Why is it so popular in Arkansas? Call it a perfect storm. Bologna, which was made popular in America by German immigrants, is a point of pride for the Arkansas institution, Petit Jean Meats. It has been creating its signature bologna since the 1920s. But this meat is also an inexpensive, satisfying protein that makes it perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Make this iconic Arkansas sandwich your own
What exactly is bologna made of? It is sausage that has been ground, cooked, and seasoned. It can include beef, pork, or even chicken. This processed meat is cured in a manner similar to how mortadella is cured. It is fashioned into round discs, and when it is fried, the edges are known to curl up. The taste and texture are crunchy and savory, and may even be reminiscent of fried bacon or Spam.
If you aren't traveling to Arkansas anytime soon, the good news is you can make this sandwich in your own kitchen with whatever bread and condiments you have in your pantry. Use rye instead of classic white, or even potato bread as the base. Use mayo in place of the mustard and add slices of tomato, bread-and-butter pickle chips for added crunch and sweetness, and leaves of lettuce. If you are craving heat, a sprinkle of hot sauce or some chopped jalapeños is the perfect addition. You can even add a fried egg if you are feeling adventurous.