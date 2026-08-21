The Most Iconic Sandwich In Arkansas Is An Old-School Staple

Sandwiches hold an important role in modern society, and if you are from Arkansas, then you have probably eaten your fair share of fried bologna sandwiches. While this old-school staple didn't originate in the Natural State, fried bologna sandwiches have been an important portable meal for the people who populate it. Some would call it the most iconic sandwich in the state.

These sandwiches are generally made using thick slices of white bread, a "Mississippi round steak," also known as bologna, American cheese, and mustard. Fried bologna sandwiches are sold at roadside stops and friendly cafes. This is not a gourmet meal, but if you stop in at Southfork Restaurant in Gurdon, AK, you will definitely feel like you are eating a Southern delicacy.

Why is it so popular in Arkansas? Call it a perfect storm. Bologna, which was made popular in America by German immigrants, is a point of pride for the Arkansas institution, Petit Jean Meats. It has been creating its signature bologna since the 1920s. But this meat is also an inexpensive, satisfying protein that makes it perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.