13 Classic Foods That Were Invented In The South

When you think of Southern food, what comes to mind? Hearty platters of fried chicken, sides like mac and cheese, and big jars filled with banana pudding are a few of the dishes we often presume to be Southern, but you may be surprised to find that these dishes were only popularized in the American South, rather than being invented there.

To find out which well-known dishes were truly created in the South, we consulted the experts: Lawrence Weeks, the owner and chef of Murray's Creole Pub in Louisville, Kentucky; Paul Whitten, a historian and founder and CEO of Nashville Adventures; Ebony Robinson, a Southern recipe developer, food blogger, and founder of Elicit Folio; and finally, Andy McLeod, the executive chef of Fleet Landing in Charleston, South Carolina.

While the food is undeniably irresistible, the stories of the cultures, people, and circumstances that shaped these recipes are just as important to consume. Robinson put it perfectly when she said, "Southern food is much more than comfort food, it's living history." Each of these dishes has a story behind it, most of which are neither simple nor comfortable to hear. They are stories of trauma, struggle, and greed, but also of resilience and ingenuity. In this modern age where chefs achieve fame and notoriety from their food, it's only right to give credit where it's long overdue and learn the tectonic stories behind these classic Southern foods.