What Is A Buttermilk Chess Pie, And What Does It Taste Like?

When you think about unique holiday desserts, what comes to mind? Probably a gently spiced pumpkin pie or a gooey apple pie — not necessarily a buttermilk chess pie. A Southern classic, especially around the holidays, this simple dessert is made from pantry staples and bakes up into a golden, creamy, and altogether satisfying pie that you can probably make right now, no shopping trip necessary. Chess pies are an example of a kind of timeless, nostalgic American dessert that is ingenious in its resourcefulness.

Any pie crust will do, whether it's your favorite pie crust or store-bought, so long as it's flaky and buttery. The pie is filled with a custard made with eggs, melted (but cooled) butter, buttermilk, and sugar, and thickened with either flour or cornstarch. When you remove it from the oven, it should have a slight wiggle, but to be sure it's cooked through an instant read thermometer should read 175 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit at the center of the pie. You need patience before digging in — if you cut into the pie before it's cooled, it won't have set, leading to a runny mess. You can store a buttermilk chess pie sealed in the refrigerator for up to four days.