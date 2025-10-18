If Your Parents Fed You This Soup, You Probably Grew Up In The South

Brunswick stew is the kind of dish that fogs up kitchen windows on cold days — thick, tomato-based, and loaded with vegetables, smoke, and memory. It's commonly mistaken for beef stew, but the difference is simple: Beef stew sticks to one meat, while Brunswick welcomes whatever's on hand. Chicken, pork, even rabbit or squirrel all find their way into the pot, slow-simmered until everything breaks down into a rich, smoky tangle of flavor.

Ask where it came from, and you'll start a fight that's lasted more than a century. In Brunswick County, Virginia, the story begins in 1828, when state legislator Dr. Creed Haskins supposedly called on a camp cook named Jimmy Matthews to whip up something hearty for a political rally. Matthews tossed squirrel, onions, and stale bread into a pot, and by the time the speeches ended, the crowd had found its new obsession. Seven decades later, Brunswick, Georgia, claimed the stew as its own — unveiling a 25-gallon iron pot engraved with "1898" like it was culinary scripture.

The truth may never be settled, but the rivalry itself helped define Brunswick stew as a regional dish you might not know about — one born from resourcefulness, community, and a little friendly competition.