The Origin Of The Classic Southern Dish Hoppin' John

Today, Hoppin' John has become a Southern, particularly Carolinian, New Year's staple. Though its exact evolution into a New Year dish is unclear, it's believed that when slaves had the holidays off when no crops grew, it gave them time to celebrate. While originating in the Carolinas, the dish and New Year's tradition has since spread and taken on different local variations. These include added symbolism like putting a dime in the cooking pot so the one who receives it in their meal gets good luck, and alterations on the recipe itself.

Whether in the form of dimes or peas, the enduring theme of the dish is prosperity. Black-eyed peas are associated with wealth because they look similar to coins, which are said to bring good luck on New Year's. Not only that, but those who enjoyed the dish as leftovers the day following New Year's were said to exhibit frugality, extending their affluence. Additionally, rice is said to represent abundance. The comfort food classic is sometimes served with collard greens and cornbread, which represent paper money and gold, respectively, further driving home the dish's connection to good fortune and wealth.